Family Brings Higginbotham and Gilliam Insurance Agency Together

FORT WORTH, Texas, July 2, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Higginbotham and Gilliam Insurance Agency announced today their merger. Gilliam Insurance Agency is an independent commercial property/casualty insurance broker specializing in the trucking industry and operating 14 years in Pasadena, Texas. Higginbotham is the largest independent insurance and employee benefits broker based in Texas with more than 30 offices across the state. Mark Gilliam, principal at Gilliam Insurance Agency, was introduced to Higginbotham when his brother Bill Gilliam joined the firm.

Higginbotham has offices in nearby Houston and Friendswood, Texas, that will partner with Gilliam Insurance Agency to bring its single source solution for insurance and financial services to area businesses. The partnership is part of Higginbotham's growth strategy that sees it merging with other independent brokers that expand its footprint and add expertise. Gilliam Insurance Agency's concentration in the trucking industry is mutually beneficial.

"The beauty of our single source solution is that we're making it accessible to a broad range of businesses," said Higginbotham Chairman and CEO Rusty Reid. "We have groups of commercial insurance professionals specializing in more than 20 diverse industries. Gilliam Insurance Agency fortifies our trucking practice, and in a firm that values each other as family, this partnership was meant to be."

Gilliam said, "I heard great things about Higginbotham from my brother, and when I talked to others who merged with the firm, I got excited about the growth potential. Now that we have the strength of a large firm behind us, we can offer more options to our clients, including employee benefits for the first time."

Gilliam Insurance Agency and its six-person staff will move to Higginbotham's Friendswood office, making it a team of 50 insurance professionals. The additional staff bolsters the team's service capacity in south Houston.

Gilliam Insurance Agency opened in 2005 in Pasadena, Texas, to provide property and liability insurance to south Texas businesses. It has expertise in the trucking industry, serving nearly 1,400 business that own or manage a fleet of commercial vehicles. Visit www.gilliamins.com for more information.

Higginbotham is a single source for insurance and financial services that brokers business insurance, employee benefits, retirement plans, executive benefits, life insurance and home/auto insurance from more than 250 regional and national carriers. It supplements coverage with in-house risk management and benefit plan administration services. The firm was founded in 1948 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, Texas, with more than 30 additional offices statewide and in Oklahoma and Georgia serving domestic and international customers. Higginbotham ranks by revenue as the nation's 27th largest independent insurance brokerage firm, making it the largest Texas-based broker (Business Insurance, July 2018). Visit www.higginbotham.net for more information.

