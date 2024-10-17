Family Broadcasting Corporation Launches Chicago Sports Network on WHMB TV-40

SOUTH BEND, Ind., Oct. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Family Broadcasting Corporation (FBC) announced today it has launched Chicago Sports Network, the new home for the Chicago White Sox, Chicago Blackhawks, and Chicago Bulls, on WHMB TV-40 in Indianapolis, Indiana. The partnership allows the regional sports network to be available over-the-air in High Definition on WHMB 40.2.

"Family Broadcasting has nearly four decades of experience in sports broadcasting, and we are thrilled to continue that tradition with the Chicago Sports Network," said FBC CEO Drew Sumrall. "As regional sports networks navigate their future path, we are pleased to deliver this high-value content through free-to-air broadcasting."

Chicago Sports Network (CHSN) is owned by Standard Media, launching on October 1, 2024.

Family Broadcasting Corporation has been in operation since 1972, with multiple national networks including Family Entertainment Television (FETV), Family Movie Classics (FMC), and World Harvest Television (WHT) in addition to three over-the-air broadcast stations: WHMB TV-40 Indianapolis, Indiana, WHME TV-46 South Bend, Indiana, and KWHE TV-14 Honolulu, Hawaii.

