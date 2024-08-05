Family Broadcasting Corporation Launches Univision on WHMB TV-40 and WHME TV-46

SOUTH BEND, Ind., Aug. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Family Broadcasting Corporation (FBC) announced today it has launched Univision, the #1 network among U.S. Hispanics, on its primary signal of WHMB TV-40 in Indianapolis, Indiana, and WHME TV-46 in South Bend, Indiana.

"This affiliation is an excellent addition to our portfolio of family-friendly networks and stations, and we're very excited about this partnership and expanding our reach to new audiences," said FBC CEO Drew Sumrall.

TV-40 Indianapolis TV-46 South Bend

Along with this news, FBC named industry veteran Susan Buterbaugh as General Manager of WHMB TV-40. "We are grateful to all our loyal viewers who have supported us for more than 50 years," said Buterbaugh. "Univision brings news, entertainment, sports and culture to our community, with new opportunities for our partners. I am honored to lead WHMB TV-40 into this new chapter."

As the most-watched network among U.S. Hispanics, Univision is home to the leading Spanish-language content across news, sports, music and entertainment. Its award-winning news division is dedicated to informing its audience daily, with shows like "Despierta America," its flagship morning show, "Noticiero Univision" with Jorge Ramos and Ilia Calderon, "Al Punto" and "Aqui y Ahora." With a robust sports portfolio, the network is home to Liga MX, the most-watched soccer league in the U.S., Liga MX Femenil, UEFA Champions League, 2025 Gold Cup and other soccer leagues and competitions. Univision's entertainment slate includes live talk shows "El Gordo y La Flaca" and "Desiguales," scripted title "La Historia de Juana" set to premiere this fall, the reality competition "¿Quién es la Máscara?", and fan-favorite dramas like "La Rosa de Guadalupe." Celebrating the biggest moments in Latin music, the network is home to the top award shows for U.S. Hispanics, including Premio Lo Nuestro, Premios Juventud and the Latin GRAMMYs.

Family Broadcasting Corporation has been in operation since 1972, with multiple national networks including Family Entertainment Television (FETV), Family Movie Classics (FMC), and World Harvest Television (WHT).

SOURCE Family Broadcasting Corporation