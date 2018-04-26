Family Business Network-North America (FBN-NA) Announces James Tucker To Join The Board And To Lead NxG Activities

"I am honored to be invited to join the leadership of FBN. I can't wait to take our NxG community to the next level of learning and engagement. I found a home with FBN where I have made so many connections, had such insightful conversations and where I learn more with every gathering. FBN truly lives up to its motto 'For Families, By Families, Across Generations'," said James Tucker.

With over 4,500 NxG members across 65 countries, the FBN NxG community is a vibrant learning community focused on the complexities of family business. James has been committed to FBN and his own development for many years. He is a true role model for other next generation family members.

"It's exciting to see FBN members grow, develop and give back to the organization," said Jennifer Muntz, Executive Director. "Jamie is the ideal person to lead and support NxG initiatives from Learning Events, International Internships, NxG Global Summit, Purposeful Business initiative, New Leader Circles, to the FBN Global Entrepreneurship Award."

About FBN-North America

We are the North American chapter of Family Business Network International, founded in 1995 as a non-profit network run by family businesses, for family businesses, with the aim of strengthening success over generations. FBN continually increases its ability to help family businesses grow, succeed and prosper through the exchange of best practices, new ideas and the peer-to-peer learning activities within its network. FBN-NA is currently preparing for its next Family Forum and Pre-Forum Workshop to be held November 7-9 in Dallas TX.

