Family Care Center Opens Outpatient Mental Health Clinic in Goodyear

GOODYEAR, Ariz., Oct. 20, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Family Care Center, a national leader in outpatient behavioral health, has opened a new clinic in Goodyear, Arizona. This marks the organization's fifth location in the state and expands access to high-quality mental health care in the West Valley and surrounding communities.

The expansion comes at a critical time as Arizona continues to face a significant shortage of mental health resources. A newly released 2025 State of Mental Health in America report ranks Arizona last, due to its higher prevalence of mental illness and lower access to mental health care. This is the second year in a row that Arizona has ranked in the bottom two.

"Family Care Center breaks down barriers so more people can get the care they need," said Chris Ivany, M.D., Chief Executive Officer. "We accept most major insurance and offer flexible appointment times, making it easier for patients to begin care without delay or added financial stress."

The Goodyear clinic is now accepting new patients, with appointments available within a week. Comprehensive services are offered for children, adolescents, adults, and seniors, including:

Individual, couples, and family therapy

Psychiatric care and medication management

Transcranial magnetic stimulation (TMS) for depression, anxiety, OCD, and more

"We help patients regain control over their mental health," said Dr. Mireille Reece, State Director of Family Care Center Arizona. "By providing accessible, personalized care, we support individuals and families in building healthier, more balanced lives."

Patients benefit from integrated care plans and seamless collaboration among therapists, psychiatrists, and other mental health professionals. Over 90% of Family Care Center patients report positive mental health outcomes—well above the national benchmark of 52%."

For appointments or more information about the Goodyear clinic, visit www.fccwellbeing.com or call (888) 374-5066.

Family Care Center is a national leader in mental health services, dedicated to positively impacting the well-being of local communities. Their top-rated, multi-specialty clinicians deliver comprehensive, evidence-based care, providing positive outcomes for patients of all ages. In addition to therapy and psychiatric services, they are at the forefront of transcranial magnetic stimulation (TMS), an innovative treatment for depression and more. Family Care Center is one of the fastest-growing mental health care providers in the U.S, providing patient care, conducting research and offering continuing medical education in their field. With over 40 locations across Arizona, Colorado, Florida, Tennessee and Texas, they continue to expand nationally in collaboration with Revelstoke Capital Partners.

