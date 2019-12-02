Family Care Path Partners With OneOme To Add Pharmacogenomic Testing To Its Genetic Wellness Program

PGx is the study of how DNA may affect an individual's response to medications. OneOme's RightMed Test is a PGx test, co-developed with Mayo Clinic, that analyzes a person's DNA to give doctors and pharmacists genetic information that may help them optimize medication selection for that person, minimize trial and error in the prescribing process, decrease the likelihood of adverse drug reactions and reduce potential healthcare costs. And only individuals most likely to benefit from pharmacogenomic testing will actually be tested, using OneOme's proprietary population evaluation algorithm.

"OneOme's RightMed Test is an ideal complement to our MyLegacy application," said Dave McKee, President and CEO of Family Care Path. "This partnership brings a new and exciting dimension to our offering, while maintaining our focus on improving people's health outcomes while reducing healthcare costs."

My Legacy is a web-based application that collects, through a secure web-based portal, an individual's personal and family health history information to evaluate their genetic risk for actionable conditions. This allows for preventative healthcare before the person develops significant and potentially devastating diseases like cancer or cardiovascular disease. And by addressing the disease at this earlier state, provides the potential for reduction in cost of medical care.

Results of the RightMed Test and the MyLegacy genetic risk assessment will be reviewed with the individual by a Family Care Path genetic counselor through CarePathConnect, a video-based telegenetic service. Associated recommendations and reports will be provided to the person to share with their physician for treatment plan development.

"We are excited by the opportunity to add value to Family Care Path's My Legacy solution," said Patrick McIntyre, OneOme's CEO. "We believe this collaboration will showcase the benefits of pharmacogenomics – both for medication management and as part of a broader genomic wellness program."

About Family Care Path

Family Care Path, Inc. was formed in 2016 as a spin-off company from Cleveland Clinic Innovations with the objective to bring patient-benefiting products from the academic institute to market. Family Care Path develops, adapts and markets web-based clinical software applications designed to improve patient outcomes and increase physician and clinical process efficiency. Using the latest technology, Family Care Path develops secure, scalable applications that leverage industry-standard technologies such as Microsoft Cloud and both the SMART® and HL7® FHIR® open standards, to create applications that can seamlessly communicate with electronic health record systems.

About OneOme

OneOme, LLC, co-founded by Mayo Clinic, is a leader in providing evidence-based pharmacogenetic solutions that support personalized prescriptions around the world. Combined with an in-house CLIA-certified, CAP-accredited lab, OneOme's RightMed Test provides comprehensive genetic insights that physicians, pharmacists and other healthcare professionals can use to make more informed medication decisions for their patients. OneOme is based in Minneapolis, MN, USA. For more information, visit www.oneome.com .

