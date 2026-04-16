Family Centered Treatment Foundation Partners with Arkansas DHS and OSAMH to Launch Family Centered Treatment-Recovery® in the Specialized Women's Services Program

CHARLOTTE, N.C., April 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Family Centered Treatment Foundation (FCTF) is proud to announce a groundbreaking partnership with the Arkansas Department of Human Services (DHS) and the Office of Substance Abuse and Mental Health (OSAMH) to implement Family Centered Treatment-Recovery (FCT-R) within the state's Specialized Women's Services (SWS) program. This collaboration represents a major step forward in addressing the complex needs of women and families impacted by substance use and trauma.

About the Partnership

Arkansas DHS and OSAMH are committed to expanding evidence-based practices that strengthen families and reduce out-of-home placements. Through this partnership, Family Centered Treatment Foundation (FCTF) will integrate its innovative FCT-R model into the Arkansas Specialized Women's Services (SWS) program, which provides residential treatment for pregnant and parenting mothers with substance use disorders. SWS allows mothers to live with up to two children (ages 0–7) while receiving residential treatment and recovery services.

This initiative is funded through a State Opioid Response (SOR) grant, which supports states in addressing the opioid crisis by expanding access to evidence-based treatment and recovery services. This partnership builds on Arkansas DHS's investment to expand Family Centered Treatment statewide. The funding supports training, supervision, and fidelity to the FCT model, ensuring providers have the resources needed for successful implementation.

"Our team is thrilled to collaborate with Arkansas DHS and OSAMH to bring FCT-R to Specialized Women's Services," said Tim Wood, CEO of FCTF. "This partnership reflects our shared commitment to keeping families together and providing evidence-based solutions for families affected by substance use."

What is Family Centered Treatment-Recovery?

FCT-R is a home-based, trauma-informed approach designed to treat substance use disorders by engaging the entire family system. Unlike traditional models that isolate the individual, FCT-R invites families into the recovery process, leveraging attachment bonds and reducing barriers such as transportation, childcare, rigid scheduling and stigma. This model has demonstrated success in promoting sustainable recovery and family stabilization and reunification.

Why Arkansas?

Arkansas faces significant challenges related to maternal substance use. Under Garrett's Law, DHS tracks newborns affected by illegal substances, with recent data showing that 44% of children entering foster care are placed due to parental substance use. The SWS program was developed to meet these urgent needs, and the integration of FCT-R will enhance its ability to provide holistic, family-centered care.

"Parents experiencing a Substance Use Disorder need specialized support to keep families intact. We are excited to launch this program to support Arkansas families."

-Paula Stone, LCSW, Director Office of Substance Abuse and Mental Health, Arkansas Department of Human Services

Alignment with Maternal Health Initiatives

This project directly supports Arkansas state leadership's maternal health priorities, which focus on improving outcomes for pregnant and parenting women affected by substance use disorders. By embedding FCT-R within Specialized Women's Services, the initiative advances goals to reduce maternal mortality, promote family stability, and ensure access to comprehensive, trauma-informed care for mothers and their children.

Looking Ahead

Training for providers is underway, with site visits scheduled and readiness assessments completed. The first wave of implementation will focus on embedding FCT-R into SWS programs across the state, with plans to expand through Medicaid integration for sustainability. Stay tuned for future updates and to hear what people are saying about Family Centered Treatment-Recovery in Arkansas!

Media Contact:

Family Centered Treatment Foundation

Email: [email protected]

Phone: (757) 255-7986

Website: http://www.familycenteredtreatment.org

SOURCE Family Centered Treatment Foundation