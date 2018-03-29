Family Circle Magazine Expands Partnership With America's Most-Watched Cooking Series, "MASTERCHEF," To Include "MASTERCHEF JUNIOR"

The expanded partnership includes the "MASTERCHEF JUNIOR Experience" sweepstakes and in-book, online and on-air features, such as the "No Sugar, Sugar" Mystery Box Challenge airing in this week's episode. The top three recipes of the challenge will be featured in the May 2018 issue of Family Circle, which reaches an audience of 15 million readers per month.

Family Circle and MASTERCHEF originally launched the partnership in May 2015, and for three consecutive seasons through 2017, offered readers a culinary experience with exclusive content, set visits and a chance to set sail on the Caribbean with their favorite winners and contestants on the MASTERCHEF CRUISE.

"At Family Circle, we are absolutely thrilled to join forces with MASTERCHEF JUNIOR this year," says Cheryl Brown, Editor-in-Chief, Family Circle. "Our reader is feeding her busy family 7 days a week, and she relies on us for doable, delicious recipes for breakfast, lunch, dinner, and dessert. Our new partnership with MASTERCHEF JUNIOR is an ideal opportunity to reach even more home cooks everywhere."

"MASTERCHEF and Family Circle have continued our shared commitment to celebrate home cooks since our partnership began in 2015," says Marisa Hammonds, SVP Digital, Marketing and Research, Endemol Shine North America. "Each season, the partnership has evolved to offer a more robust experience to culinary fans, and we are pleased to now bring MASTERCHEF JUNIOR into the mix."

Now through May 31st, Family Circle readers can enter the "MASTERCHEF JUNIOR Experience" Sweepstakes for a chance to win the grand prize:

Travel and accommodations (for two adults) for a two-night stay in Los Angeles, CA

A tour of the MASTERCHEF JUNIOR set

A one-year subscription to CookingWithMasterChef.com

A copy of the first-ever MASTERCHEF JUNIOR cookbook

All sweepstakes entrants will receive a free two-week complimentary membership to CookingWithMasterChef.com, where they have access to thousands of tutorials and exclusive recipes from MASTERCHEF winners and other culinary stars. CookingWithMasterChef.com is powered by Craftsy.com.

This week's episode of MASTERCHEF JUNIOR, "No Sugar, Sugar," airing Friday, March 30 (8:00-9:00 PM ET/PT) on FOX, features the Family Circle Mystery Box Challenge, during which the junior home cooks are put to the test to create desserts using natural sweeteners in place of sugar. The challenge winner will receive a sweet surprise and have his or her signature recipe featured in the May issue of Family Circle. Later in the episode, in an intense elimination challenge, each young cook must prepare a dish inspired by his/her family's heritage. It is then up to the judges to decide who stays and who goes home.

For additional information and to enter the "MASTERCHEF JUNIOR Experience" Sweepstakes, please visit FamilyCircle.com/MasterChef.

ABOUT FAMILY CIRCLE

Family Circle is the roadmap for millions of women at a new point in their lives. Her teens are getting a life of their own, and she is too. And we're right there with ideas for making the most of this time. Reaching 15 million readers each month via an award-winning print magazine, website, tablet editions and social platforms, Family Circle gives her ways to simplify, destress, and problem solve through the highs and lows of parenting and the chaos of everyday life. Family Circle is published twelve times a year by Meredith Corporation [NYSE: MDP] with a circulation of four million.

ABOUT ENDEMOL SHINE NORTH AMERICA

Endemol Shine North America delivers world-class content and compelling storytelling to multiple platforms in the U.S. and across the globe. Endemol Shine North America is part of Endemol Shine Group, the global content creator, producer and distributor with a diverse portfolio of companies that are behind some of the most prominent hit television formats and series in the world.

Its Endemol Shine Latino division oversees all Spanish and Portuguese-language operations across Latin America, including newly launched studio Endemol Shine Boomdog, which produces original content for both the U.S. Hispanic and Mexican markets. Subsidiary production companies include Authentic Entertainment, Truly Original and 51 Minds Entertainment.

Endemol Shine Group's companies in North America are behind such hit series as "Big Brother" (CBS), "Ink Master" (Spike), "Kingdom" (AT&T Audience Network), MASTERCHEF (FOX), MASTERCHEF JUNIOR (FOX), "Swamp People" (History), "The Real Housewives of Atlanta" (Bravo), "T.I. & Tiny: The Family Hustle" (VH1), "Steve Austin's Broken Skull Challenge" (CMT), "Page Six TV" (Syndicated), "Billion Dollar Buyer" (CNBC), "Fear Factor" (MTV), "Best.Cover.Ever." (YouTube), "I'm Dying Up Here" (Showtime) and upcoming "Trading Spaces" (TLC) and "Deal or No Deal" (CNBC).

