Family Destinations to Visit for More Than Just the Sights

The Mushroom Swiss Infusion burger blends mushrooms with beef to enhance the flavor and cut fat and calories.

2. Shedd Aquarium in Chicago: S'mores Loaded Pretzels

The S'mores Loaded Pretzel combines two all-time favorites. What could be better than a soft pretzel, melted marshmallow, chocolate and graham cracker crumbs?

3. Virginia Aquarium & Marine Science Center in Virginia Beach: Blue Crab Carbonara

Celebrating the best of the region, the chefs at the Virginia Aquarium offer a Blue Crab Carbonara with crab from the Chesapeake Bay; bacon from Smithfield, VA; white wine from Williamsburg Winery; and jalapeno hot sauce from Speedy's in Virginia Beach.

4. Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles: Torchio Pasta

Designed by James Beard award-winning chef Suzanne Goin and executed by Sodexo, Torchio pasta is combined with tomato, spinach, parmesan cheese and garlic breadcrumbs, bringing the restaurant to concert-goers' seats at the Hollywood Bowl.



5. Chicago Botanic Garden: Heirloom Tomato & Watermelon Salad

The Chicago Botanic Garden serves the best of summer to visitors at its outdoor beer garden. The heirloom tomato and watermelon salad is comprised of seasonal ingredients, including baby arugula and red veined sorrel, organic watermelon and heirloom tomatoes, locally sourced Hidden Springs Farmstead (Wisconsin) feta, ice wine vinegar, balsamic syrup.

6. Smithsonian's National Zoo in Washington, DC: Honey Bee Waffle Cone

In celebration of the honey bee and its contribution to the world, Sodexo is rolling out the Honey Bee Waffle Cone cart. Guests will be able to beat the sweltering DC heat with a waffle cone filled with vanilla ice cream, vanilla honey drizzle and cinnamon granola.

"Sodexo's chefs believe that great food should be accessible to everyone. Whether you are spending an afternoon with your family at a museum or a date with your significant other at a concert, our menus feature a diverse selection of items to make everyone happy," said Larry Alcorn, vice president, marketing, Sodexo Sports & Leisure, North America. "Families can visit these amazing destinations and enjoy a great meal all in one place."



