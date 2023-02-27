FAMILY DIDN'T EXPECT ANYTHING; INSTEAD, THEY WON THEIR SON'S FREEDOM

LOS ANGELES, Feb. 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- This morning, members of the Spolin Law staff gave a tour of the office to a former client and his family. It was a surprising and exciting finale of a hard-fought criminal appeal. The client had been condemned to spend his life in prison; however, the firm won the client's freedom earlier this year, on October 2, 2022.

Spolin Law successfully overturned the client's murder conviction, resulting in the client's release. The actual winning petition that the firm submitted, case PA013483, is viewable here.

The above document is the first page of one of the filings that Spolin Law made as part of its winning motion for resentencing.

The client had not intended to physically harm anyone, but due to the overly-broad manner that murder was defined in the law, he had been convicted of murder and was serving time in Centinela State Prison.

After over a year of litigation, Judge David Walgren of the San Fernando courthouse ruled in favor of the client. In doing so, he agreed with the arguments of Spolin Law attorneys Aaron Spolin, Caitlin Dukes, and Don Nguyen, who represented the client through written submissions and in-court arguments.

In 1993, the client had been pressured into accepting a plea deal of 26-years-to-life. He anticipated serving his time and then getting released on parole. But in a cruel turn of events, the client was repeatedly denied parole, including in 2010, 2013, and 2020. A 26-year sentence seemed to transform into a lifetime residence at Centinela Prison.

In early 2021, the client's family decided to make one last attempt to win their son's freedom. As the client's brother, Wilson, described it: "We never expected anything to come of it [the appeal]. We just hired the firm so we would not regret having tried nothing. I wanted to say to myself that we did everything we could." So when Spolin Law actually won his brother's freedom, it came as a complete surprise.

Standing in the firm's busy mailroom on West Olympic Boulevard, Wilson spoke emotionally of the first few days after his brother was released: "Every day for those first three days I would wake up and see him in my house and I couldn't believe my eyes. I was in shock. I never thought anything would come of this."

Spolin Law staff member Michael Alfi was present at the celebratory meeting. Mr. Alfi is the firm's Mailroom Manager, and he described how he had remembered receiving mail from the client throughout the course of the representation. "You were a name on an envelope, on a letter. I knew you were a real person but all I personally saw was the mail you sent," Mr. Alfi said. "Now it's wonderful to actually meet you."

The client now lives with his parents, taking care of them while preparing to apply for a job to rejoin the workforce.

