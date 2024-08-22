Family Dinner Night™ Launches "One More Meal a Week Together" Initiative

FISHKILL, N.Y., Aug. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Family Dinner Night ™ – a philanthropic movement dedicated to getting families back to the dinner table – is excited to announce the launch of its "One More Meal a Week Together" initiative currently underway in Fishkill, New York.

Family Dinner Night covers an everyday cost of living so that local families can enjoy One More Meal a Week Together.

Despite the significant benefits families get from eating together, only 30% are doing so, less than ever before, according to a recent study by Harvard Graduate School of Education . This grassroots initiative encourages families to sit down at the dinner table for just "One More Meal a Week Together," with Family Dinner Night™ providing the "how", i.e. tips and tricks from real families.

Representatives from the Family Dinner Night™ movement are collaborating with local businesses and community officials to help make it easier for families to get together for dinner. The Family Dinner Night™ team is surprising residents with random acts of kindness - gifting free groceries, offering complimentary dining experiences, hosting giveaways and more - as a way to cover every day costs of living for busy families. The catch? There isn't one. Family Dinner Night™ simply asks that recipients of these acts use the money they saved or received to have One More Meal a Week Together.

The initiative will also recognize individuals whose commitment to community often takes them away from meal times with their own families. Family Dinner Night™ will be hosting events that give back to first responders, medical professionals, firefighters and local heroes.

About Family Dinner Night™: Family Dinner Night™, proudly sponsored by Cooked Perfect® Meatballs, is a movement dedicated to bringing families back to the dinner table for just one more meal per week. Focused on the practical aspects of this challenge, Family Dinner Night™ provides families, who are eating together less than ever before, with easy recipes, valuable advice, and tips and tricks for reconnecting at the dinner table. For more information, please visit: www.familydinnernight.com or email [email protected].

