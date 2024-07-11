Family Dynamics Counseling Services Notice of Date Breach

MOUNT LAUREL, N.J., July 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Family Dynamics Counseling Services ("Family Dynamics") is writing to provide information regarding an event that involves certain information relating to personal health information.

In May 2024, Family Dynamics became aware that certain computer systems in the environment were obtained by a threat actor. Family Dynamics immediately launched an extensive investigation to determine what happened and whether this incident resulted in any unauthorized access by this threat actor. Through the investigation, Family Dynamics determined that the threat actor gained access to the system and certain files in those systems were accessed.

In an abundance of caution, Family Dynamics performed a comprehensive review of the contents of the affected systems to determine what information could be contained in the impacted files and to whom the information related. The review was recently completed. Family Dynamics has not received reports of any fraudulent misuse of any information potentially impacted by the event.

