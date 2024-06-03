Family Enhancement Center Announces New Executive Director

MINNEAPOLIS, June 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- After 31 years of dedicated service as the Executive Director of Family Enhancement Center (FEC), Libby Bergman will be stepping down from her Executive Director position and transitioning to a new role. Libby will continue to contribute her expertise and passion to Family Enhancement Center by serving as Clinical Supervisor, providing valuable support to our clients. Lisa Kiesel will be stepping in as Executive Director, effective June 3, 2024.

"The Family Enhancement Center has been more than just my work, it has been my passion, and I look forward to continuing to serve this organization in a new way. I'm forever grateful to our staff, donors, and community partners for all your collaboration and work along the way. I'm incredibly thankful for the experience as both a founder and executive director and am looking forward to the transition" Libby commented.

As a founding member, Libby has been instrumental in shaping the vision and direction of the Family Enhancement Center. Her unwavering commitment and leadership have greatly impacted the lives of countless children and families within our community. We express our deepest gratitude to Libby for her exceptional contributions and the legacy she leaves behind.

We warmly welcome Dr. Lisa Kiesel as our new Executive Director at the Family Enhancement Center. Lisa brings a wealth of experience and a deep understanding of our mission. Lisa brings over 30 years of social work experience supporting those who have been affected by trauma and abuse. Most recently, Lisa served as the Program Director at Lutheran Social Service. This was preceded by a Tenured Professorship at St. Catherine University and role as Interim Program Director for the MSW Program. Her deep respect for the strength and persistence of survivors and families and her commitment to community service and pursuit of equity aligned seamlessly with the values of the FEC. As a self-proclaimed lifelong learner, Lisa comes to us with her Ph. D in Social work from the University of Minnesota and serves in many local community leadership positions including the Social Policy Action Network at the National Association of Social Workers – MN Chapter and an advisory board member for the Office of Special Education Program Grant Advisory Board at the University of St. Thomas.

Lisa noted, "with my experience and leadership in social work within the non-profit sector, coupled with my commitment to serving vulnerable populations and family and child well-being, I am excited about the opportunity to contribute to the FEC mission to prevent and heal child abuse."

The Family Enhancement Center remains committed to its mission of creating lasting solutions to prevent and heal child abuse. Our clients remain our top priority, and we will continue delivering our services without interruption.

The Board of Directors and the entire Family Enhancement Center team extend their best wishes to Libby Bergman in her new role and express their warm welcome to Lisa as the new Executive Director.

The Family Enhancement Center was founded in 1993 by three passionate therapists who identified a need in our community to help our most vulnerable members: children experiencing abuse and neglect. We provide help to over 200 families and 600 children dealing with abuse issues in Minneapolis, St. Paul and the greater Twin Cities area. We are proud to offer parent education support programs, a full range of counseling services, parent assessments, and in-home parent development services. For more information, please visit our website at familyenhancementcenter.org.

