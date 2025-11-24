Family Experience Brand CAMP Selects Newly Launched Board as its "Gift of the Season" for 2025

Board's revolutionary Together-Tech connects families through an innovative gaming platform that brings play to life

NEW YORK, Nov. 24, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Board , the first-ever face-to-face game console that blends the feel of board games with the magic of video games, is proud to announce that they've been selected as CAMP's "Gift of the Season." This holiday season, families can experience Board at all CAMP retail locations nationwide.

Instead of solo screens and disconnected play, Board invites people of all ages to gather around a shared 24-inch touchscreen and play using intuitive, tactile pieces - like a sponge, rocket, or knife - that magically interact with the screen itself. It's tech that looks modern, feels magical, and plays like a game should. Its beautiful graphics will capture more than just busy minds, but hearts too.

Founded by Brynn Putnam, the entrepreneur behind the Mirror fitness system which sold to Lululemon for $500M, Board was created to bring people together.

"We're thrilled to be chosen as Camp's Gift of the Season," says Board founder Putnam. "Our goal was to create technology that brings people together and is entertainment for adults and children alike. Camp's seal of approval means we did just that."

Founded in 2018, CAMP inspires play through immersive experiences. Known as "The Family Experience Company," CAMP is a one-of-a-kind destination that places retail, play, and imagination under the same roof. With rotating hands-on activities and expertly curated toys, CAMP has become the go-to spot for families seeking more connection.

"Board brings families together the way CAMP always aims to — through play you can see, touch, and share," said Devina Foley, Chief Merchandising and Product Officer at CAMP. "It's tech that feels alive in your hands and instantly pulls every generation into the fun. That sense of togetherness is exactly why we chose it as our 2025 Gift of the Season."

How It Works

Board uses touchscreen hardware in a completely new way. Through Board's proprietary technology, machine learning models, and embedded AI hardware, Board recognizes custom pieces and gestures. Each piece is built with capacitive material that the screen can sense, so the Board instantly knows what each piece is, where it is, and what it can do — knives slice, stairs climb, spaceships launch. Every piece turns into a controller, and every movement turns into magical gameplay.

Games

Board launches with 12 original games, spanning arcade, strategy, action and more. Developed by award-winning designers from games like Manifold Garden, Plants vs. Zombies, Diner Dash and Shadows Over Camelot, games are built to be intuitive and fun for every player and for every age.

Try It at CAMP

In celebration of the partnership, families can demo Board at all CAMP locations nationwide, with hands-on play sessions inside CAMP's signature themed spaces.

Board has been selected as CAMP's " Gift of the Season " and will only be available to demo at all CAMP retail locations across the U.S. through December 2025.

Board retails for $499 at www.board.fun

About Board

Board is a technology company on a mission to reimagine play for the digital age. Its first product fuses screen-powered interactivity with tactile, shared gameplay to create a new category of together-tech. Board is headquartered in New York City. For more information, please visit https://board.fun .

About CAMP

CAMP is a Family Experience Company that brings families together through immersive adventures and experiences that inspire play. Since 2018, CAMP (The Store with The Magic Door) has delighted kids and grown-ups alike with viral toys, unforgettable events, and award-winning immersive adventures based on beloved franchises like Bluey, Gabby's Dollhouse, PAW Patrol, Encanto, Trolls, and more. With prestigious accolades like Themed Entertainment Association's Thea Award and The Toy Book Pulse of Play Award, CAMP is an industry leader in location-based entertainment. CAMP has nine retail locations nationwide—Atlanta, Boston, Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas, Houston, Los Angeles, New York City, Philadelphia, and Washington, D.C. Learn more at camp.com and follow @campstores.

