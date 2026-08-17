Family Files Lawsuit Against Cody Casey in Fatal Fourth of July Herrington Lake Boat Collision

LEXINGTON, Ky., Aug. 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Peterson Law and Whiteford Taylor & Preston have filed a civil lawsuit in Mercer Circuit Court on behalf of members of a family injured in the July 4, 2026 boat collision on Herrington Lake. The complaint (Case No. 26-CI-00267) names Cody Casey of Mercer County as the defendant.

According to the complaint, the family was gathered on a stationary pontoon boat, on and around the boat in the water, enjoying the holiday when Casey — alleged to be operating a 2017 Axis watercraft — struck their boat head-on. The lawsuit alleges Casey was operating at an excessive rate of speed and performing repeated "donuts" and other erratic maneuvers on a crowded lake, accelerating toward the stationary pontoon boat as family members waved and screamed to get his attention.

The complaint further alleges that rather than stopping to render aid as required by Kentucky law, Casey fled the scene without providing assistance or identifying information.

The lawsuit brings claims for negligence, gross negligence, failure to render aid under KRS 235.250, and punitive damages. The plaintiffs have demanded a jury trial.

"This beautiful family has suffered a preventable tragedy that no one should ever have to endure. We will work tirelessly to hold the Defendant accountable so that justice prevails," said Justin S. Peterson, Founding Partner, Peterson Law.

"This was an avoidable tragedy and we will stop at nothing to ensure that those responsible are held accountable to the fullest extent possible," said Masten Childers III, Whiteford Taylor & Preston.

The family asks that their privacy be respected. Anyone who witnessed the incident or has photos or video is encouraged to contact Peterson Law at (859) 469-6390.

The filing of a complaint is an allegation, and the defendant is presumed not liable unless and until proven otherwise in a court of law.

Peterson Law is a personal injury firm based in Lexington, Kentucky, representing victims of catastrophic injuries including auto and boating accidents, trucking collisions, medical malpractice, and nursing home abuse. The firm is known for its client-centered approach—Personal Care. Powerful Results.

The collaboration between Peterson Law and Whiteford Taylor & Preston brings together decades of personal injury experience and statewide resources to deliver unmatched results for Kentucky clients.

SOURCE Peterson Law