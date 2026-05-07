Following Emotional Good Morning America Interviews, Kentucky Attorneys comment on the 15 Lawsuits filed to help UPS Plane Crash Victims Recover

Legal action represents 100+ community members devastated by November 4 tragedy as victims' stories reach national audience

LOUISVILLE, Ky., May 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Following emotional interviews that aired this morning on ABC's Good Morning America, powerhouse Kentucky firms Whiteford Law and Peterson Law comment on the fifteen lawsuits filed to help more than 100 clients recover from the devastating November 4, 2025 UPS Flight 2976 crash.

The ABC News interviews, which featured both crash victims and business owners, illustrated the widespread community impact that has prompted today's coordinated legal response.

"Our clients showed tremendous courage sharing their stories with the nation this morning," said Masten Childers III, Kentucky Managing Partner at Whiteford Law. "These lawsuits represent months of methodical investigation into corporate negligence that could have been prevented. We will hold every responsible party accountable."

The legal action follows unsuccessful settlement discussions with defendants, who declined to reach fair agreements with victims, necessitating formal litigation.

Legal Action Supports Client Recovery

The fifteen lawsuits filed today in Jefferson Circuit Court represent the law firms' comprehensive effort to secure justice and compensation for the full scope of community devastation viewers witnessed on national television:

Families who lost loved ones, including those who shared their heartbreaking stories this morning

Workers and community members who suffered severe injuries from the explosion and fire

Nine local businesses destroyed in the crash, including Grade A Autoparts where this morning's interviews took place

"Behind every lawsuit is a family trying to rebuild their lives and a business trying to pick up the pieces. We're here to make sure they have the resources and support they need to heal." said Justin Peterson, Founding Partner of Peterson Law.

Evidence Points to Preventable Tragedy

The legal filings detail how UPS Flight 2976's MD-11 aircraft suffered catastrophic failure of its left engine pylon assembly during takeoff - the same type of failure that killed 273 people in the 1979 American Airlines Flight 191 crash in Chicago. Despite Boeing issuing service bulletins about known risks in 2011, defendants allegedly continued operating the aircraft without adequate safety protocols.

All cases name United Parcel Service Co. (Air), United Parcel Service Inc., Boeing Company, General Electric Company, VT San Antonio Aerospace Inc., the Estate of pilot Richard R. Wartenberg, and multiple Allianz insurance companies as defendants.

Settlement Efforts Unsuccessful Despite Public Statements

The legal filings come as UPS CEO Carol Tomé has publicly characterized the crash as a "tragic accident" and stated the company "does the right thing." The lawsuits detail how settlement discussions between the parties were unsuccessful despite UPS's public statements about supporting the Louisville community and claims that "Kentucky is so important to us."

Court documents reveal that defendants declined settlement negotiations, leading to the formal litigation filed today. The contrast between the company's public statements about community support and the unsuccessful private settlement discussions is detailed throughout the legal filings.

"The evidence will speak for itself in court," Childers stated. "Our clients deserve more than public statements - they deserve real accountability and fair compensation for their losses."

The lawsuit allegations detail how corporate decisions prioritized operational efficiency over enhanced safety protocols, despite documented risks with the MD-11 aircraft type.

Seeking Justice for the Community

The coordinated legal effort demonstrates the extensive impact the crash had on the Louisville community. As the legal proceedings move forward, both firms remain committed to ensuring that corporate defendants are held fully accountable for their role in this preventable tragedy.

"We have assembled one of the most comprehensive aviation disaster cases in Kentucky history," Childers stated. "The evidence is overwhelming, and we're prepared to fight to ensure justice is served for every single victim."

About Peterson Law and Whiteford Law

Peterson Law and Whiteford Law have been working in a joint venture for the past three years, representing victims of catastrophic accidents, trucking crashes, aviation-related injuries, auto collisions, medical malpractice, and nursing home abuse cases across Kentucky and beyond.

This established partnership brings together more than 200 attorneys across the Mid-Atlantic, Southeast, and Kentucky, creating one of the most formidable personal injury legal teams in the region. The collaboration leverages Whiteford Law's complex litigation expertise and national reach with Peterson Law's Kentucky roots and client-centered approach.

Known for Peterson Law's "Personal Care. Powerful Results." philosophy and Whiteford Law's proven track record in catastrophic injury cases, this partnership ensures clients receive both the personal attention they deserve and the legal firepower needed to take on major corporations. Together, the firms are recognized for securing meaningful results while delivering compassionate representation to families during their most difficult times.

SOURCE Peterson Law