Family First Introduces Transparent, Prevention-First Alternative as Employers Rebid Backup Care Programs

New Care Subsidy structure gives consultants and employers a differentiated option amid rising RFP activity

BOSTON, March 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- As employers and their consultant partners increase RFP activity for backup care programs, Family First today announced the launch of its Care Subsidy Program. The program is a structurally different approach that addresses growing concerns around minimum commitments, unpredictable overages, and pricing opacity.

With many backup care contracts coming up for rebid, consultants are fielding more employer questions about cost alignment, flexibility, and transparency. Traditional backup care models have centered on emergency utilization, often requiring employers to commit to minimum day thresholds at flat per-day rates regardless of actual underlying care costs.

Family First's Care Subsidy Program offers a prevention-first, transparent alternative.

Rather than monetizing last-minute emergencies, Family First works proactively with employees to anticipate care gaps, build practical plans, and reduce avoidable disruptions. When backup care is needed, employer-funded subsidies can be applied flexibly toward eligible care expenses, without minimum day commitments and with full transparency into actual costs.

"The legacy backup care model was built around utilization, not alignment," said Evan Falchuk, CEO of Family First. "Consultants and employers are looking for structures that provide flexibility, predictability, and transparency. This program helps employees plan ahead and gives employers clear visibility into what they're spending and why."

How the Family First Care Subsidy Program Differs

No Minimum Day Commitments . Employers are not required to pre-purchase or guarantee backup care days.





. Employers are not required to pre-purchase or guarantee backup care days. Full Cost Transparency. Employers pay for actual care expenses rather than flat per-day pricing structures.





Employers pay for actual care expenses rather than flat per-day pricing structures. Prevention-First Support. Dedicated Care Experts work with employees to reduce disruptions before emergency care is needed.





Dedicated Care Experts work with employees to reduce disruptions before emergency care is needed. Flexible Plan Design. Subsidies can be applied across childcare, elder care, and other caregiving needs.

The Care Subsidy Program is integrated within Family First's caregiving advocacy platform. By combining proactive planning with transparent subsidy administration, Family First provides a differentiated alternative to utilization-driven backup care structures.

About Family First

Family First is the leading caregiving advocacy company for employers and health plans. Dedicated Care Experts work 1:1 with employees to help navigate medical, financial, legal, and family caregiving decisions — and do the work to put solutions in place. The company is HITRUST i1 and SOC 2 Type II certified and headquartered in Boston. Learn more at www.family-first.com .

Media inquiries: [email protected]

SOURCE Family First, Inc.