Family First Launches to Champion the Caregiver by Providing Personalized, Expert Support

BOSTON, Aug. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Family First debuted today to provide a transformative new workplace benefit to address employees' most urgent and complex caregiving needs. Family First is the first and only caregiving support benefit to offer employees expert-led holistic, coordinated solutions. Unlike other offerings in the market, employees have live access to accredited care experts, backed by industry-leading AI and expert physicians who create comprehensive, accurate care plans personalized for a family's unique needs. The company is led by CEO & Chairman Evan Falchuk, former Vice Chairman of Best Doctors, and a team of veteran healthcare and benefit leaders.

More than 50 million adults in the U.S. are caregivers for loved ones with illnesses, disabilities, and special needs. Caregiving can take an immense toll on a caregiver's personal health and productivity. It also has a significant impact on the workforce. During the COVID-19 pandemic, more than 3 million people left their jobs because of caregiving responsibilities. Millions more had to reduce or change their hours at work to care for children, parents, other family members, and loved ones coping with health issues or disabilities.

"Caring for an aging parent, a sick child, or spouse is one of life's most difficult experiences. Family members struggle with the heartache, burden, and stress not because it's their job, but because they know it's the right thing to do. At Family First, we know because we've been there," said Falchuk. "Our mission is to empower employees to take back control of their lives by providing the expert caregiving solutions they need."

As an insurance and employee benefit, families have unlimited access to a multi-disciplinary Expert Care Team of professionally accredited nurses, social workers, and mental health professionals, backed by Harvard-trained physicians and a suite of technology and AI tools. Family First uncovers and resolves the complex emotional, social, and clinical challenges that arise when caring for a loved one. Family First's comprehensive approach to caregiving addresses physical and mental health, family dynamics, financial challenges, clinical, and home care needs, and offers guidance around difficult decision-making – all of which helps deliver a unique, personalized experience and better outcomes for families.

Family First supports virtual care sessions, medication, and medical records reviews. Supported by an AI-powered platform, Family First Expert Care Teams work with multiple family members to gather, synthesize, and analyze clinical and social determinants of health data to uncover gaps in care, determine and execute the best care plan, and provide ongoing support for families throughout their entire care journey.

Falchuk continued, "We're helping to create a new kind of workplace with exceptionally personalized support for family caregivers, where and when people need it, from experts who get it. Family First champions employees by providing them with actionable solutions to solve the caregiving challenges they face at home, along with ongoing support from a dedicated care expert, to provide peace of mind during difficult times. This goes far beyond offering a list of services or providers. Our care experts stand by your side and do the hard work that needs to be done."

Falchuk is backed by a talented team of clinical experts, former Best Doctors executives, and healthcare policy and business leaders. The Family First leadership team includes: Managing Director Jennipher Ama, RN, CMC; Medical Director Luciano Grubissich, MD; Executive Vice President of Sales Chad Yarmon; and Executive Vice President of Strategy & Development William Wen. The company's Board of Directors includes: Allen Bernardo, Managing Director of Harmonic Fund Services; Scott Harshbarger, Partner at Casner Edwards and former Attorney General of the Commonwealth of Massachusetts; and Linda Watters, Founder and Former President and CEO of Detroit Commerce Bank.

Family First's Advisory Board is comprised of distinguished clinical, human resources, and benefits experts from across industries: Andrew Crighton, MD, Former Chief Medical Officer of Prudential Insurance; Kinu Mann, Benefits Manager at Crown Castle International; Mary Lynn Pannen, RN, BSN, CCM, Former President of the National Association of Professional Geriatric Care Managers; Gena Perry, Director of Total Rewards at OG&E Corporation; Adrienne Schneider, Advisor & Founder of the Camille Group and Former Director of Benefits at American Airlines; and Ryan Schoenecker, Senior Vice President of Sales at Icario.

About Family First

Family First is the first expert-led and technology-powered caregiving support benefit, integrating expert care teams and clinical and social determinants of health data to create holistic, comprehensive, and accurate care plans that solve employees' most urgent caregiving needs. The company was spun out of virtual care and in-home care management leader VillagePlan. Powered by industry-leading technology, Family First combines 30 years of hands-on experience, a multi-disciplinary team of experts, and an artificial intelligence engine that analyzes data from millions of people to ensure employees have the caregiving solutions they need — and their loved ones are on the right care path. Learn more at www.family-first.com.

