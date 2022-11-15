Family First Life Announces Annual Convention with Star-Studded Guest Speakers

The event will include speakers such as Alex Rodriguez, Daymond John, Jocko Willink, Vernice "Fly Girl" Armour, Dave Anderson, Pastor Matthew Barnett, and more.

UNCASVILLE, Conn., Nov. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Family First Life announced today that the annual Family First Life Convention will be held from Wednesday, February 1st, 2023, to Saturday, February 4th, 2023, at LoanDepot park in Miami, Florida.

"The purpose of the event is to make sure that every agent that attends leaves here better off than when they got here," says Shawn Meaike, Founder and President of Family First Life. "Everybody has a different goal, but they will all leave here empowered to achieve it."

The convention will consist of three days of free training from top agents and managers in the life insurance industry, with the first day being a meet up with carriers. Each attendee will be armed with tools and resources on how to recruit effectively, proper sales tactics in the field, how to scale a business, and more. The four days will conclude with an awards ceremony.

Family First Life has also confirmed a list of star-studded guest speakers for the convention. Speakers include former NY Yankees MVP and MLB Player Alex Rodriguez, Daymond John American businessman and investor on the hit reality show Shark Tank, author and retired United States Navy officer Jocko Willink, Vernice "Fly Girl" Armour, Dave Anderson, and Pastor Matthew Barnett from the non-profit organization, The Dream Center Foundation.

"We want people, at the end of the day, to feel good about themselves and their ability to actually achieve and succeed," says Meaike. "We've heard enough about what we can't do but what if for a few minutes, a few days, or a few weeks we start talking about what we can do."

Registration is now open and free for anyone to attend. For more information on the annual convention, speakers, and hotel accommodations, visit https://fflconvention.com.

Family First Life is an Insurance Marketing Organization that was created by agents, for agents. Similar to a brokerage, Family First Life is a company for independent life insurance agents. This means that Family First Life doesn't sell its own insurance, but it partners with the top insurance carriers in the industry to provide exclusive products that best fits a client's specific situation. This ensures every policy written is in the best interest of the client and has the best outcome financially when the inevitable eventually comes.

