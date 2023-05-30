Family First Life Introduces the Ultimate Sales Conference Experience

The June events will occur across the country and include notable guests such as FFL President and Founder Shawn Meaike, Pastor Matthew Barnett of the Dream Center Foundation, and more.

Family First Life is thrilled to announce their new Summer Sales Conference taking place next month.

The conferences will kick off on June 1 with events in 16 different locations including Georgia (Kennesaw) and Florida (Orlando and Miami). Guest leaders will include Family First Life President and Founder Shawn Meaike, Pastor Barnett of the Dream Center Foundation, and Dave Anderson of CEO Learn to Lead. The conference is sponsored by leading insurance provider Americo. Americo's Senior VP and CMO, Jeremy Thronton will be also in attendance.

2023 Sales Conference Summer Tour

The training will be predominantly focused on life insurance sales for both new and experienced agents. Key training will focus on in-home sales, mindset, hybrid sales, telesales, annuities, IUL's and how to succeed as an agency. There will also be a focus on annuity writers for the company's FFL Simple Retirement Solutions branch, with June being Annuity Awareness Month.

"Our Summer Sales Conference is a great experience for agents to receive customized life insurance training," says Shawn Meaike, Founder and President of Family First Life. "We are dedicated to putting our agents first, and to providing top-tier training. By being in 16 different cities on five different days, we're able to offer an opportunity to agencies and other entrepreneurs to learn from top trainers and sales brokers in the industry. We're thrilled to be able to reach so many agents across the country with this conference."

Registration is now open and free for anyone to attend. For more information on the summer sales conference and to see if they're coming to a city near you, visit https://www.familyfirstlife.com/events/.

About Family First Life

Family First Life is an Insurance Marketing Organization that was created by agents, for agents. Similar to a brokerage, Family First Life is a company for independent life insurance agents. This means that Family First Life doesn't sell its own insurance, but it partners with the top insurance carriers in the industry to provide exclusive products that best fits a client's specific situation. This ensures every policy written is in the best interest of the client and has the best outcome financially when the inevitable eventually comes.

