Family First Life Introduces the Ultimate Sales Conference Experience

News provided by

Family First Life

30 May, 2023, 12:14 ET

The June events will occur across the country and include notable guests such as FFL President and Founder Shawn Meaike, Pastor Matthew Barnett of the Dream Center Foundation, and more.

UNCASVILLE, Conn., May 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Family First Life is thrilled to announce their new Summer Sales Conference taking place next month.

The conferences will kick off on June 1 with events in 16 different locations including Georgia (Kennesaw) and Florida (Orlando and Miami). Guest leaders will include Family First Life President and Founder Shawn Meaike, Pastor Barnett of the Dream Center Foundation, and Dave Anderson of CEO Learn to Lead. The conference is sponsored by leading insurance provider Americo. Americo's Senior VP and CMO, Jeremy Thronton will be also in attendance. 

Continue Reading
2023 Sales Conference Summer Tour
2023 Sales Conference Summer Tour

The training will be predominantly focused on life insurance sales for both new and experienced agents. Key training will focus on in-home sales, mindset, hybrid sales, telesales, annuities, IUL's and how to succeed as an agency. There will also be a focus on annuity writers for the company's FFL Simple Retirement Solutions branch, with June being Annuity Awareness Month. 

"Our Summer Sales Conference is a great experience for agents to receive customized life insurance training," says Shawn Meaike, Founder and President of Family First Life. "We are dedicated to putting our agents first, and to providing top-tier training. By being in 16 different cities on five different days, we're able to offer an opportunity to agencies and other entrepreneurs to learn from top trainers and sales brokers in the industry. We're thrilled to be able to reach so many agents across the country with this conference."

Registration is now open and free for anyone to attend. For more information on the summer sales conference and to see if they're coming to a city near you, visit https://www.familyfirstlife.com/events/.

About Family First Life

Family First Life is an Insurance Marketing Organization that was created by agents, for agents. Similar to a brokerage, Family First Life is a company for independent life insurance agents. This means that Family First Life doesn't sell its own insurance, but it partners with the top insurance carriers in the industry to provide exclusive products that best fits a client's specific situation. This ensures every policy written is in the best interest of the client and has the best outcome financially when the inevitable eventually comes.

Family First Life Media Contact
Jenny Beres
Pink Shark PR
[email protected]

SOURCE Family First Life

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.