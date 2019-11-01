Family First Urgent Care in Conroe Celebrates Third Birthday

CONROE, Texas, Nov. 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Family First Urgent Care in Conroe is celebrating their third birthday on November 1, 2019. "We have been privileged to serve the families of Montgomery, Conroe and Willis for the last several years with top notch medical care via a wide variety of medical services for all ages," said Monica Romero, Practice Administrator.

"Regardless of the nature of the visit, we understand that time is precious to our patients and so is their health, which is why we offer extended daily hours, limited weekend hours, and a no appointment required policy," added Romero.

Family First Urgent Care is equipped to treat a myriad of situations such as fractures, sprains, lacerations, as well more common issues like cold and flu, including strep, sinus and urinary tract infections. The clinic has state of the art equipment on-site, including X-ray machines and an in-house lab for added convenience.

Patients can also choose from a variety of medical services including physicals, hormone replacement therapy, weight loss and nutritional counseling, diabetes management, and even aesthetics procedures.

"As we celebrate our third year in business, we want to thank our patients for entrusting us with their healthcare. We are also grateful to the surrounding primary care physicians and specialists who have supported local businesses. Our clinic is built on faith and family with a passion to serve this community. As 2020 approaches we see great growth on the horizon for our clinic. We look forward to many more years of providing health and wellness services," concluded Romero.

About Family First Urgent Care

Family First Urgent Care has deep roots inside the Emergency Room. The three founding nurse practitioners saw many people who needed basic medical care, but cost was an issue. By opening this practice, it provided a much-needed alternative to the community, expanding our offering that creates a high-quality lower cost alternative to the emergency room. As an added convenience, we now offer virtual visits to help expand our hours. For more information please visit https://www.familyfirsturgentcareconroe.com

