Family First Urgent Care in Conroe Offers 15 Minute PCR Testing for COVID

CONROE, Texas, June 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Family First Urgent Care in Conroe is the only Montgomery County location offering PCR testing with results in fifteen to twenty minutes, and testing for more than twenty respiratory viruses including COVID with results in an hour. "PCR testing has become a gold standard for COVID clearance to travel abroad, making our fast turnaround time for results a valued convenience for international and domestic air travelers," said Kimberly Byrum, Owner of Family First Urgent Care.

PCR testing is an acronym for polymerase chain reaction. It is a type of COVID test frequently preferred by foreign and domestic destinations in identifying the presence of coronavirus in an individual. Family First Urgent Care is proud to provide PCR testing with fast, onsite results, serving Conroe, Willis, The Woodlands and Montgomery.

Individuals traveling by air internationally may find a negative PCR test for coronavirus as essential as their passport. Many foreign countries that have reopened their borders are requiring proof of a negative PCR test within three days of their arrival for admittance, or valid proof that an individual has recovered from coronavirus within the last ninety days.

Family First Urgent Care welcomes walk ins and offers extended weekday hours as well as limited weekend hours, making it a fast and convenient way to get PCR testing results right before traveling.

"With vaccinations more available and popular destinations opening up again, people are understandably excited to get back to the art of traveling. We are thrilled help our community achieve that goal by offering PCR molecular testing for COVID with fast and dependable results," Byrum concluded.

About Family First Urgent Care

Family First Urgent Care has deep roots inside the Emergency Room. The three founding nurse practitioners saw many people who needed basic medical care, but cost was an issue. By opening this practice, it provided a much-needed alternative to the community, expanding our offering that creates a high-quality lower cost alternative to the emergency room. As an added convenience, we now offer virtual visits to help expand our hours. Please visit https://www.familyfirsturgentcareconroe.com for more information.

