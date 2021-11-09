Family First Welcomes Sara MacDonald, Melissa Plourde and Nancy Oh

BOSTON, Nov. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Family First, the first and only caregiving benefit to offer expert-led holistic, coordinated solutions to solve complex family caregiving challenges, today announced three new additions to its team. Sara MacDonald, RN joins as Vice President of Clinical Operations, Melissa Plourde, LSW, CDP joins as a Care Expert, and Nancy Oh joins as Vice President of Client Success. MacDonald, Plourde, and Oh bring valuable clinical care and benefits expertise to Family First's fast-growing team.

"As we all adjust to life under pandemic conditions, employers have an incredible opportunity to create workplaces that help employees thrive personally and professionally," said Evan Falchuk, CEO & Chairman of Family First. "We are thrilled to have Sara, Melissa and Nancy join us in helping employers and health plans provide expert guidance, holistic support, and above all, solutions to overcome the emotional, social, clinical, and financial impacts of caregiving."

Sara MacDonald has more than a decade clinical care and care management experience. She was previously a Nurse Case Manager at South Shore Health System and served as the Director of Clinical Services at Best Doctors. Sara has extensive experience working with, leading and building interdisciplinary care teams, and in helping solve the clinical and social determinant-related issues that face patients and their families.

Melissa Plourde is a recognized caregiving and healthcare expert with more than 25 years of professional experience in mental health and substance use disorder treatment, home care, hospice, and dementia care. She is also a Certified Dementia Practitioner, Certified Professional Life Coach, Certified Ageless Grace Educator, and is an Alzheimer's Association Habilitation Curriculum Trainer. Melissa serves on the Board of Directors for the Wareham Council on Aging. She has previously served on the Board of Directors for the Home Care Aide Council, the Executive Committee Co-Chair of the Worcester Area Geriatric Social Workers (WAGS) and has been a member of the Worcester Elder Network Group, The Geriatric Providers Council and the Alzheimer's Association Greater Worcester and South Shore Partnerships.

Nancy Oh has an abiding passion for over 16 years of sales and account management experience in benefits, health, and wellness. Nancy previously served in account management and leadership roles at United Health Care, Blue Shield of California, Quantum Health, Best Doctors and Teladoc Health.

Family First provides a transformative benefit to address the most urgent and complex caregiving needs. As an insurance and employer benefit, members and employees have access to ongoing, comprehensive caregiving support from a multi-disciplinary Expert Care Team of professionally accredited nurses, Harvard-trained physicians, social workers, and mental health professionals, backed by industry-leading AI and an expert-authored and curated content library. Care Teams uncover and work with entire families to resolve the complex emotional, social, clinical, and financial challenges that arise when caring for a loved one.

