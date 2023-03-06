Family Frameworks announces Alabama running back Jahmyr Gibbs as official ambassador

Future NFL star to volunteer with nonprofit to help youth make healthy choices and navigate both the challenges and opportunities life presents

DALTON, Ga., March 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Family Frameworks, a leading provider of resources and support for teens in Dalton and the surrounding communities, has announced that star Alabama running back Jahmyr Gibbs has volunteered to become an official ambassador of the organization.

Recognized by many pundits as the top running back in April's NFL Draft, Gibbs, a native of Dalton, Georgia, is well-known for his quick acceleration and elusiveness on the field, as well as his commitment to giving back to the community.

By being an ambassador for Family Frameworks, Gibbs aims to support local youth in navigating the challenges and opportunities of life as they continue to develop in an ever-changing world. He will help provide resources and awareness to the mission of the organization. In addition, he will also participate in fundraisers and events, sharing his experiences and insights with the community to empower teens.

"I know from experience the challenges teens face, and I am excited to help them make good choices for their futures," said Gibbs. "You can look at my life and see I had obstacles to overcome, roadblocks that I did not allow to get me off course to reach my goals. With the help of my family, who is also my amazing support system, and positive influences like Family Frameworks, I learned to make great decisions, listen to advice, and overcome those obstacles. I hope other teens can follow my example and see that it is not the obstacles that are the problem, it is how we respond to those obstacles."

Family Frameworks is a local provider of resources and support for teens, offering practical and relevant information on topics such as how the teen brain works, abuse, bullying and suicide, healthy relationships, and healthy choices. Family Frameworks works hands-on with ninth-grade students in area high schools and the Boys and Girls clubs, teaching them how to look at the tools and resources around them to be set up for the most probable path to success.

"We're thrilled to have Jahmyr Gibbs as our official ambassador," said Danielle Putnam, executive director of Family Frameworks. "He's a real-life, hometown hero who is going to touch the lives of our local youth and really set them up for success. He's a person our youth can relate to. He walked the same halls as they do, shared the same teachers, and shared the same struggles. With his support, we're better equipped to provide our curriculum to more teens in our community."

For more information about Family Frameworks, please visit https://familyframeworks.us/.

About Family Frameworks

Started in 2005, Family Frameworks is a provider of resources and support for teens by providing practical and relevant information on various topics including abuse, bullying, healthy relationships and healthy choices. The organization educates nearly 2,500 teens each year in Murray, Gordon, and Whitfield counties with classes that create understanding in areas that affect identity and character building in the teen years and how that relates to their relationships with others. Family Frameworks works hands-on with ninth-grade students in area high schools and teaches them how to look at the tools and resources around them to create the most probable path to success. For more information about Family Frameworks, please visit https://familyframeworks.us/.

About Jahmyr Gibbs

Jahmyr Gibbs is a former running back for the Alabama Crimson Tide. Born and raised in Dalton, Georgia, Gibbs was the Alabama starting running back and finished the 2022 campaign tallying 926 yards and seven touchdowns for the Crimson Tide. Viewed by many pundits as the top running back in the 2023 NFL Draft, Gibbs is not only known for his explosiveness, but also for his dedication to giving back to the community.

