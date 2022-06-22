Family-Friendly Attractions in Stockton Summer 2022

Family-Friendly Arts and Entertainment, Food and Drink

STOCKTON, Calif., June 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Visit Stockton is a travel destination that combines culture, rich history, shopping, and global culinary delights. With an abundance of summer activities and restaurants, visitors will experience an action-packed summer in Stockton with family.

Arts & Entertainment

Pixie Woods enchanted forest is now open for the 2022 season. From Jun. 2 – Jul. 31 Th – Sun, and Aug. - Oct. Sat - Sun, the park will be open Thursday through Sunday. The amusement park will be open for children of all ages to attend. Adults must accompany children to the park.

Children's Museum of Stockton is open for the summer. It provides an educational experience for young visitors and features hand-on, play-based exhibits.

Limitless Axes and Ales is open for visitors to experience and welcomes all ages 10 and up to participate. It offers a unique activity for friends, coworkers, date nights, reunions and more. Minors must be accompanied by an adult and have a waiver signed.

H2O Excursions is a family-owned and operated business that offers watersport rentals on the San Joaquin Delta. It currently offers charter cruises, pontoon boat rentals, kayak rentals, jet skis, hydro bike rentals and towable inner tube rentals.

Concerts In the Park is a free concert series happening in Victory Park every Wednesday now through mid-August. Visitors can enjoy an evening with good company, a picnic, and live music.

StocktonCon will be back for its annual celebration Aug. 13 – 14, 2022, at the Stockton Arena. Visitors can enjoy a star-studded event with cosplay costume contests, gaming tournaments, panels, exhibitors, vendors, and more.

Stockton Brew Fest will take place Sept. 10, 2022, at Stockton's Weber Point Event Center. The 21+ event will include unlimited tastings of local and regional craft beers and ciders, live music, games, giveaways, along with artist and food vendors. Proceeds from the festival will benefit the Stockton Sports Foundation.

Food & Drink

For more information about Visit Stockton, including lodging, dining, wine tastings, shopping and things to do, visit visitstockton.org .

