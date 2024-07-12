Family-friendly vibe marks Lakefest Oakland and DODOCACA Festival

OAKLAND, Calif., July 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Last Wednesday night, gunfire shattered the peace at a Juneteenth celebration on Grand Avenue near Lake Merritt. Just days later, amidst heightened security and palpable apprehension, the 5th annual Lakefest Oakland took place on the same grounds.

Since its 2018 debut, Lakefest Oakland has become a celebrated Northern California summer festival, drawing over 20,000 attendees annually by 2023. Thousands of festival goers attended Saturday's this year. the event offered a respite from recent turmoil.

Attendees found performers, dancers, food vendors, arts and crafts, adding a new layer of excitement, DODOCACA Festival joined Lakefest Oakland this year. known for its family-friendly mission and engaging activities. With bounce houses, mechanical rides, was a bustling hub of activity. with kids lining up to experience the fun.

"Having DODOCACA Festival join us this year has been a positive addition," Shayla Jamerson, co-producer of the Lakefest,commented. "Their offerings have complemented our mission to provide a safe and enjoyable environment for all attendees."

Ye Yuan, Co-founder of DODOCACA Festival, saying, "Partnering with Lakefest Oakland has been mutually beneficial. It's encouraging to witness how this event brings together diverse aspects of Oakland's cultural fabric."

One parent, Maria Lopez, who brought her two young children to the festival, said, "After what happened on Wednesday, I was hesitant to come. But seeing the security and how everything was organized put my mind at ease. My kids had an amazing time at the DODOCACA Festival zone. Seeing children's faces light up in the bounce house - these are the moments that make our community like home."

Families found their rhythm in different ways. While moms danced to the music, a young birthday celebrant discovered joy, exclaiming, "I love riding the DODOCACA dinosaurs!" Founded by three new moms, DODOCACA aims to provide a supportive, female-friendly, and mom-friendly creative event, offering an environment for women to connect and thrive.

https://www.dodocaca.com

The DODOCACA Festival will be held from August 2-11, 2024, at the Alameda County Fairgrounds in Pleasanton.

SOURCE DOCA UNIVERSE Inc.