Family Fun Day to Showcase Diverse School Choices in Alabama

MONTGOMERY, Ala., Jan. 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Finding the right educational fit can transform a child's future. On Saturday, February 1, the Alabama Opportunity Scholarship Fund will host the Alabama Education Options Family Fun Day, bringing together over 20 schools and education providers to help families explore their options.

The free community event will take place from 11:00 AM to 2:00 PM at the Renaissance Montgomery Hotel & Spa, welcoming an anticipated 300 attendees. Representatives from across Alabama's education landscape will be present, including private schools like Montgomery Catholic and Evangel Christian Academy, public specialty programs like the Alabama School of Math and Science, online learning options like Alabama Connections Academy, and specialized providers like Better Than Average Tutoring and Dyslexia Services.

The family-friendly celebration will offer more than just information – attendees can enjoy complimentary food while children participate in face painting and balloon art activities.

"With the expansion of educational options in Alabama, including recent changes to the Alabama Accountability Act, families have more choices than ever before," said Abbie Schofield of the Alabama Opportunity Scholarship Fund. "This event brings together traditional and innovative education providers under one roof, making it easier for parents to explore all their options and find the perfect fit for their child."

The Montgomery celebration is planned to coincide with National School Choice Week 2025, which will feature more than 27,000 school choice celebrations across all 50 states. The Week is held every January to empower parents to explore learning options with ample time before the upcoming school year.

This school choice celebration is hosted by the Alabama Opportunity Scholarship Fund. Established in 2013, the organization provides tax-credited scholarships to low-income K-12 children across Alabama to attend the public or private school of their choice.

Location Details: The Renaissance Montgomery Hotel & Spa is located at 201 Tallapoosa St, Montgomery, AL. The event will take place in Ballroom C.

Families can learn more and RSVP for this free event at AlabamaEducationFunDay.com and in Spanish at schoolchoiceweek.com/events/2025-alabama-opciones-escolares-dia-de-diversion-familiar/ .

The National School Choice Awareness Foundation (NSCAF) raises broad and positive awareness of school choice through two charitable programs: organizing National School Choice Week each January and the research, development, and promotion of comprehensive and unbiased school navigation resources for parents via School Choice Week, Navigate School Choice, and Conoce tus Opciones Escolares. NSCAF does not advocate for or oppose legislation at any level of government and is steadfastly nonpartisan and nonpolitical.

