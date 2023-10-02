Family Health Centers of San Diego and City of San Diego to Host Health and Wellness Fair ¡Vive Tu Vida! Get Up! Get Moving!®

SAN DIEGO, Oct. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- On Saturday, October 7, 2023, the Family Health Centers of San Diego, National Alliance for Hispanic Health , and Healthy Americas Foundation will host a health and wellness fair for all. ¡Vive tu vida! Get Up! Get Moving!®, celebrating its 17th year, is the nation's premier annual Hispanic family physical activity and healthy lifestyle event. The 2023 event series is sponsored nationally by the Siemens Foundation .

"Family Health Centers of San Diego was founded over 50 years ago in the heart of San Diego's Latino community. We feel honored to partner with ¡Vive tu vida! and for the support of more than 50 community partners and 1,000 volunteers. In the past, we've heard from attendees of the event that they come to this event because they can't afford to go to amusement parks, a reality for families in historically underserved communities where FHCSD provides care. We are incredibly grateful to be able to provide a family-oriented event at no cost, thanks to our sponsors and community partners" said Fran Butler-Cohen, CEO of Family Health Centers of San Diego.

Families will enjoy a day of fun including live music, physical activities for people of all ages and abilities; free produce giveaways; free health screenings; COVID-19 tests; vaccines; and referrals to community health services. In addition, families can learn how to join the All of Us Research Program , a historic effort to gather data from one million or more people living in the US to accelerate research and improve health.

"Reducing health disparities requires a multi-faceted approach, including continuous preventative care and early detection. We're honored to provide continued support of the local health fair participants as part of this effort," said Dave Pacitti, President, Siemens Medical Solutions USA, Inc.; Head of the Americas, Siemens Healthineers; and, member of the Siemens Foundation Board of Directors. "We're committed to advancing health equity by promoting primary healthcare, diagnostic screening, workforce training for the healthcare sector, and capital loan support for community clinics, and thrilled to support ¡Vive tu vida! Get Up! Get Moving! ® in the city of San Diego," concluded David Etzwiler, CEO of the Siemens Foundation.

All are invited to attend the ¡Vive tu vida! Get Up! Get Moving!® health and wellness fair

Date: Saturday, October 7, 2023 Time: 9am to 2pm Location: Memorial Park; 2975 Ocean View Blvd, San Diego, CA 92113 Cost: Free!

"We are honored that with our partners and the many volunteers joining us this year that we are able to bring family friendly activities, offer access to health screenings, and provide the best information on good health and well-being," said Dr. Jane Delgado, President and CEO of the National Alliance for Hispanic Health, the nation's leading Hispanic health advocacy group.

For the nationwide 2023 ¡Vive tu vida! Get Up! Get Moving!® schedule please visit, https://www.healthyamericas.org/calendar-get-up-get-moving or call 1-866-783-2645.

SOURCE National Alliance for Hispanic Health