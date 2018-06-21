Family Health News and scientists at Digestive Disease Week support research on the benefits of colon-cleansing

From June 2 to June 5, academicians, clinicians, researchers, students and trainees from all over the world gathered in Washington D.C. to exhibit and present information about digestive health. Family Health News (FHN) has been a proponent of digestive health for the past three decades. Its Colosan, colon cleanser, has been a go-to natural treatment around the world.

"Internal cleanliness is definitely the number one benefit of our products," John Taggart, founder and editor of FHN said. "By keeping the body cleansed and detoxified you allow it to function at optimum efficiency."

When it comes to digestive health, FHN's most effective product is Colosan. In 1992, FMH launched Colosan, an oxygen-based cleanser that's offered in both powder and capsule form. The function of the powder is to stop the body from reabsorbing toxins and to get more nutrients out of your food. The capsules help eliminate toxins, preventing the overgrowth of undesirable flora and promoting regularity with proper colon hygiene.

Some of the benefits colon-cleansing provides include: making the digestive system work more effectively, maintaining regularity and preventing constipation, increasing energy and the absorption of vitamins and nutrients, improving concentration, jumpstarting weight loss, decreased risk of colon cancer, increased fertility, maintained PH levels in bloodstream and improved overall well-being.

"We select products that are derived from botanical sources," Taggart said. "These plant-sourced ingredients are typically organically grown and are GMO free."

FHN's products are focused on oxygen, specifically two types: O2 for oxygenation and O1 also known as singlet oxygen, which uses white blood cells to get rid of poisons, toxins and unhealthy cells.

Family Health News was founded in 1989 to provide information and access to important nutritional supplements. For more than 28 years, FHN has reviewed more than 4,800 different nutritional supplements, and manufacture nearly 100 products of their own.

For more information on FHN and their supplement reviews, visit www.familyhealthnews.com

Please direct inquiries to:

Chloe Sommers, 561-544-0719

pr@inhealthmedia.com

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/family-health-news-and-scientists-at-digestive-disease-week-support-research-on-the-benefits-of-colon-cleansing-300669627.html

SOURCE Family Health News

Related Links

https://www.familyhealthnews.com

