Family Health News supplements coming to AmeriMark

"FHN's goal is to provide consumers with high-quality effective supplements and arm them with the knowledge and tools they need to tend to their own well-being, " John Taggart, Founder and Editor of FHN, said.

In 1992, FHN launched Colosan, an oxygen-based cleanser that's offered in both powder and as capsule form. The function of the powder is to stop the body from reabsorbing toxins and to get more nutrients out of your food. The capsules help in the elimination of toxins, preventing the overgrowth of undesirable flora and promote regularity with proper colon hygiene.

"People who use it stay with it because it is such a thorough, gentle cleanse," Taggart said. "Many of our consumers have been using it for over twenty years."

The oversaturation of the nutritional supplements market is making it difficult for people to make informed decisions on what to take in order to maintain a healthy body. For this reason, FHN translates the technical terms consumers are used to seeing on bottles into easy to understand terms, for example, they have a Hepasan Liver Cleanse product to help cleanse the liver.

"People use our products to 'Burn Clean for Well Being', meaning they cleanse the internal organs and by removing toxins from the bloodstream," Taggart said. "We also have items for the support of various systems within the body, as well as remedies for a wide spectrum of health issues in our all-natural apothecary."

FHN was founded in 1989 with the purpose of informing and providing access to important nutritional supplements. FHN formulas focus on oxygen, specifically two types: O2 for oxygenation and O1 also known as singlet oxygen, which uses white blood cells to get rid of poisons, toxins and unhealthy cells.

For more information on FHN, visit www.familyhealthnews.com

