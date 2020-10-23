Family Hits The Road Amid Pandemic

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- This new TV series showcases a family's answer to the question, what happens when enough's enough? Los Angeles based "The Tour Bus Family" turns the stress of living through the Covid-19 pandemic into an adventure of a lifetime, exploring the United States on a tour bus all while navigating remote work and distant learning with three school-age children.

The sassy and unique Unruh clan is led by the husband and wife team of Isabel, a Latina Talent Manager and Producer, originally from New York, and Julian, a construction worker, originally from Oklahoma. They're accompanied by their three charismatic kids, eleven-year-old Julian (aka Jugie), ten-year-old Jace (aka Jacey), and eight-year-old Isabella (aka Isa). Struggling to navigate the madness of the coronavirus quarantine, while their stir-crazy children were bouncing off walls, they took matters into their own hands. They rented out their home, bought a 38 foot RV, and packed the kids and their adorable dog Buddy and hit the open road.

Since starting their adventure on July 4th, 2020, they have shot over 3,000 minutes of footage documenting their journey to notable sites like Lake Michigan, Mt. Rushmore, the George Floyd Memorial, Niagara Falls, Cape Cod, Indianapolis Motor Speedway, and Martha's Vineyard. Throughout the course of the next 12 months, they are visiting all 50 states to show, not only their kids, but viewers all the unique and wonderful elements that make up the patchwork quilt that is the United States.

"The Tour Bus Family" has been sharing the adventures and misadventures of their multi-cultural family of five on their YouTube channel @TheTourBusFamily and on Instagram @TheTourBusFamily. Promo: https://youtu.be/D4S-tJOPtI0

The series is a Kontakto production with Isabel Echeverry-Unruh (Bella, Aura, Guapa) serving as executive producer along with Derek Baum (Swamp Wars - Discovery).

