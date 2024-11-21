Family honors late Cincinnatian with transformative investment in cancer research

The Gregory Lawton family establishes pancreatic cancer research fund

CINCINNATI­­­, Nov. 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- A family with Cincinnati ties wants patients and their families grappling with a pancreatic cancer diagnosis to experience the gift of time.

Late Cincinnatian Greg Lawton (pictured)

The family of Greg Lawton has established the Gregory E. Lawton Pancreatic Cancer Research Fund at the University of Cincinnati Cancer Center to advance research with the goal of improving patient outcomes. This generous gift honors the memory of the former Cincinnati resident and Procter & Gamble vice president. The Lawtons are grateful for the care Greg received following his pancreatic cancer diagnosis, specifically, an early-phase clinical study credited with extending his life.

While pancreatic cancer is not the most common type of cancer in the Greater Cincinnati area, it is the deadliest. According to the National Cancer Institute (NCI), in the 10 counties that account for 80% of patients at the Cancer Center, pancreatic cancer has the highest mortality rate among common cancers.

Nationally, the NCI reports that more than 66,000 Americans will be diagnosed with pancreatic cancer in 2024. It ranks as the third leading cause of cancer death in women and the fourth leading cause of cancer death in men. The Cancer Center is trying to change that grim statistic by connecting researchers and clinicians to translate basic science findings to the bedside more quickly, so patients have more treatment options available to combat this disease.

"Our family had 18 glorious months post-treatment that a lot of people don't get," said Anna Lawton, Greg's wife. "We really hope, going forward, that more people get at least that. They gave Greg a very slim chance of making it two years and he lived over the two-year mark."

This gratitude inspired Anna and her son, Nate Lawton, also a former Cincinnati resident and the chief business development officer at Chipotle, to support the Cancer Center. As the region's only academic health system offering phase 1 (first in-human) clinical trials, the Cancer Center gives patients access to new therapies unavailable elsewhere. These breakthrough treatments provide better outcomes and the promise of more second chances.

The Gregory E. Lawton Pancreatic Research Fund will:

Provide necessary resources to basic and clinical researchers to explore novel, untested ideas, bringing pancreatic cancer-specific studies to the next level of progress.

Allow scientists to leverage research findings into applications for larger federal grants.

Foster cross-disciplinary collaboration with internal and external partners so clinician-researchers can quickly translate findings into new therapies to improve patient outcomes.

Offer pancreatic cancer research opportunities for University of Cincinnati students.

"It was a great privilege to know Greg and care for him during his cancer journey," said Jordan Kharofa, MD, a UC Health physician and professor in the Department of Radiation Oncology at the UC College of Medicine. "He was a thoughtful individual and single-minded in lifting others. His family's generous investment mirrors this focus and will impact our research capabilities to fight this deadly disease."

A life focused on mentorship and philanthropy

Establishing a fund at the Cancer Center honors Greg's memory, his intentional approach to life and his personal philanthropy. A compassionate individual, he invested in people as a mentor and friend and made many decisions based on how he could help others. During his professional career in the consumer products industry, he served on the boards of many nonprofit organizations. In retirement, a key focus for Greg was his legacy philanthropic project, The Lawton Scholarship. Greg and Anna established this fund in Greene County, Georgia to assist first-generation college students. Thanks to this effort, 32 students have benefited from its support, including 12 college graduates. Greg not only started the scholarship but mentored students, something Anna and Nate continue to do.

Greg's legacy continues through his family's investment in the Cancer Center, a commitment that promises to benefit patients for many years.

"My Dad's philosophy was making an impact and investing in people," said Nate. "We want to honor that by investing in the talented team of clinician scientists at UC aiming to help find better outcomes for those with pancreatic cancer."

The Cancer Center has earned a national reputation for its expertise in pancreatic cancer research and clinical care. Its leading researchers regularly initiate or participate in national clinical trials, including most recently being the first Midwestern site to join in the mRNA pancreatic cancer vaccine trial.

"The Lawton family's philanthropic support will directly impact our community as it allows us to advance clinical research and increase treatment options for our patients," said Syed Ahmad, MD, University of Cincinnati Cancer Center co-director and professor in the Department of Surgery at the UC College of Medicine. "We're incredibly grateful for this tremendous gift."

About the University of Cincinnati Foundation

Established in 1975, the University of Cincinnati Foundation is a 501(c)(3) not-for-profit corporation and the private sector fundraising entity for the University of Cincinnati and UC Health. The Foundation supports UC's aspirations through philanthropic collaboration with the colleges, the Academic Health Center, UC Health and other units to maximize private support. The Foundation's advancement efforts promote the development of productive, enduring relationships with alumni, friends, colleagues, students, foundations, corporations and the Greater Cincinnati community. For more information, please visit foundation.uc.edu.

SOURCE University of Cincinnati Foundation