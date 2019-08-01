Family in Maine Giving Away Entire Treehouse Resort, Plus $25,000, Through Photo Contest

STONEHAM, Maine, Aug. 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- TimberStone Adventures Inc., a Treehouse Resort and Disc Golf Course in Maine, is giving away their entire property through a photo contest (www.wintreehouses.com).

The winner of this contest, which requires one photo and a $99 entry fee, will receive three incredible live-in treehouses, five-story Castle Tower with 360 degrees of breathtaking views, an 18-hole Disc Golf course, private mountaintop, 56 acres bordering the White Mountain National Forest, a Polaris Sportsman Side-by-Side vehicle, $25,000 cash and a lot more.

The Largest Treehouse is custom-built, two stories and 1100+ sq ft. It comes fully equipped with all the amenities and includes a full kitchen, solid oak spiral staircase, two bathrooms with a jetted tub in the master bath, two private bedrooms, open space upstairs with cathedral ceilings for additional sleeping, large front deck, sleeps eight and has Wi-Fi and DirecTV.

The Mid-Size Treehouse also comes fully equipped with all the amenities, one bath, kitchen, a loft, sleeps four, has a wrap-around deck, Wi-Fi and DirecTV.

The Smaller Treehouse is more primitive and is nestled just off of the Disc Golf Course. It has a loft, 12V lighting, front deck and sleeps four.

18-Hole Mountain Disc Dolf Course with Innova DISCatcher baskets, concrete T-pads, handmade benches throughout the course and ends at the base of the mountain throughout the ledges.

The Five-Story Castle Tower is located at the summit of the mountain. Imagine your own 360-degree breathtaking views of the surrounding lakes and mountains of the White Mountain National Forest. Just a half-mile hike from the tower brings you to picturesque and secluded Virginia Lake in the WMNF. There, you will find a beautiful white sandy beach and be completely surrounded by gorgeous mountain backdrops.

Extras - Polaris Sportsman side-by-side vehicle, Woodland Mills Sawmill, large family fire pit, hiking trails, snowmobile trails, ATV trails and just minutes from three major Ski Resorts.

The contest runs from Aug. 1-Nov. 1, 2019. You can enter to Win at www.wintreehouses.com.

