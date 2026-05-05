Family Law Attorney Christopher Ford Named to Super Lawyers 2026 Las Vegas, Nevada List

Las Vegas family law attorney Christopher P. Ford named to Super Lawyers for fourth consecutive year 2023-2026.

LAS VEGAS, May 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Christopher P. Ford, founding partner of Ford Law in Las Vegas, has been selected to the prestigious Super Lawyers list for 2023-2026, a recognition of his consistent excellence as a Family Law attorney. This marks a continuation of his acknowledgment by Super Lawyers, having previously been named a Rising Star from 2014 to 2022. For more information about Ford Law and its services, please visit https://fordlawlv.com/

"If you live in the Las Vegas area, it's important to understand your legal rights and responsibilities under Nevada law," Ford said. "Family law matters often involve multiple legal, financial, and personal considerations at once. We assist individuals and families with a wide range of family law matters, helping them navigate legal processes with clarity and confidence."

Christopher P. Ford Selected to Super Lawyers: 2023 - 2026 after being selected to Rising Stars: 2014 - 2022 Post this

How Super Lawyers Selects Attorneys for Top Legal List

Super Lawyers uses a patented, multiphase selection process, recognized by the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office, to identify the top 5% of attorneys in each state annually. The process is both peer-influenced and research-driven:

Peer nominations and independent evaluations are submitted by practicing attorneys.

Each candidate is evaluated across 12 indicators of peer recognition and professional achievement.

Selections are made on an annual, state-by-state basis to produce a credible, comprehensive, and diverse listing.

Eligibility is limited to attorneys available for hire by the public, making the list a practical resource for consumers seeking legal counsel

Sustained Legal Knowledge in Nevada Family Law

Ford's selection to Super Lawyers is among several accolades reflecting his standing in the Nevada legal community. He holds a 10.0 "superb" peer review rating on Avvo and has been recognized multiple times in Nevada Business magazine's Legal Elite list, which identifies him among the Top 100 Attorneys in Southern Nevada. The National Academy of Family Law Attorneys has named him to its list of Nevada's Top 10 Family Law Attorneys and Top 10 Under 40. Martindale-Hubbell has also recognized Ford for high legal ability and ethical standards.

The 2025 Nevada Court of Appeals decision in Soldo-Allesio v. Ferguson marked a significant development in this area. The court clarified that two distinct evidentiary standards apply to domestic violence analyses under NRS Chapter 125C, reversing a district court that had applied the wrong standard. Ford's familiarity with decisions of this kind is particularly relevant for parents navigating contested custody disputes in Las Vegas and Summerlin. Ford is an active member of the Family Law Section of the State Bar of Nevada and the Clark County Bar Association.

Ford has particular depth in domestic violence and custody proceedings, an area of growing complexity under Nevada law. Nevada courts are required under NRS 125C.0035(4)(k) to weigh domestic violence as a specific factor when evaluating the best interest of a child in physical custody decisions. Separately, NRS 125C.0035(5) establishes a rebuttable presumption that sole or joint physical custody awarded to a perpetrator of domestic violence is not in the child's best interest, a presumption triggered only after an evidentiary hearing where the court finds, by clear and convincing evidence, that domestic violence occurred. Admitted to the Nevada Bar in 2009, Ford has devoted his practice entirely to litigation. He represents clients across a range of family law matters, including divorce, child custody, same-sex marriage and post-order modifications.

Ford Law is a Las Vegas-based family law firm founded and led by Christopher P. Ford, Esq., a Nevada-licensed litigator with more than 15 years of courtroom experience. Born in South Dakota and raised in the Las Vegas Valley, Chris earned both his Bachelor of Arts and Juris Doctorate from the University of Nevada, Las Vegas (UNLV). Christopher P. Ford has been named multiple times to the Top 100 Attorneys in Southern Nevada by Nevada Business Magazine, recognized as a Top 10 Family Law Attorney Under 40 by the National Academy of Family Law Attorneys, and holds a Distinguished Rating from Martindale-Hubbell® for very high legal ability and ethical standards. Since his admission to the Nevada Bar in 2009, Ford Law has served individuals and families throughout Clark County in matters ranging from divorce and child custody to property agreements and protective orders. The firm's practice is 100% devoted to litigation, with additional capabilities in alternative dispute resolution. The firm is committed to delivering compassionate, results-driven representation that protects the rights and well-being of Southern Nevada families. For more information, visit https://fordlawlv.com/.

SOURCE Ford Law