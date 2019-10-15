Family Man Lee Beaman Sponsors "Rock the Cradle" Event Benefiting Nashville's Beaman Neonatal Intensive Care Unit at Saint Thomas Midtown Hospital

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Oct. 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Lee Beaman shook, rattled and rolled as one of the five presenting sponsors for the 2019 "Rock the Cradle" charity event on October 8th at the Loveless Barn. To date, "Rock the Cradle" has benefitted newborns in need by raising more than $1.25 million in support of obstetrics care and the Beaman Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU) at Saint Thomas Midtown Hospital. Led by Music Row executives Connie Bradley and Troy Tomlinson, the event hosted a silent and live auction with Lee Beaman purchasing "A Songwriters Night at ASCAP" and "A Taste for 8 at Midtown Cafe." The Loveless Café provided dinner and cocktails followed by a private concert with country sensation Wynonna.

A father of three, Lee Beaman believes the Saint Thomas Health Foundation not only changes lives but saves lives. "For 3 years I have been honored to support 'Rock the Cradle.' Saint Thomas Hospital has created a really fun way for Tennesseans to support the Beaman NICU. I am particularly passionate about what they do; taking care of those who are in desperate need of the best medical help."

Wynonna brought the house down, saying, "I am so thrilled to be a part of this year's 'Rock the Cradle' in support of Saint Thomas Midtown Hospital. I'm inspired by the life-changing support that the NICU offers for both the babies and families in need."

The Beaman NICU is a specially equipped level III neonatal intensive care unit staffed by experienced registered nurses dedicated to providing around-the-clock attention to their tiniest and most precious patients. Thanks to the generosity of donors, thousands of babies and their families have benefited from cutting-edge technology and financial assistance to those with urgent needs.

The Saint Thomas Health Foundation supports the mission of Saint Thomas Health – to provide spiritually centered, holistic care that sustains and improves the health of our communities. The Foundation serves the people and system needs throughout Middle Tennessee and the Saint Thomas network of care.

