Family of Fatal Helicopter Crash Victims File Wrongful Death Lawsuit Against New York Helicopter Tour Operator CEO and Two Companies

Gersowitz Libo & Korek P.C. and Kreindler & Kreindler LLP Represent Estates of Spanish Family Killed in April 2025 Sightseeing Helicopter Tragedy

NEW YORK, April 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Gersowitz Libo & Korek P.C. announced the filing of a lawsuit in the Supreme Court of the State of New York on behalf of the estates of five members of the Escobar Camprubí family who were involved in a fatal helicopter crash on April 10, 2025. The complaint seeks compensatory and punitive damages against New York Helicopter Charter Inc., New York Helicopter Tours LLC, and Michael Roth, the owner and CEO of both companies, for negligence and wrongful death.

Members of the Escobar Camprubí family in New York for the one-year anniversary this month joined by their attorneys at Gersowitz Libo & Korek P.C. and Kreindler & Kreindler LLP.

Agustín Escobar Cañadas (49), his wife Mercè Camprubí Montal (39), and their three children were tragically killed when their Bell 206L-4 sightseeing helicopter broke apart in midair, separated into three major sections, and crashed into the Hudson River.

The complaint alleges that the defendants operated the helicopter with willful and wanton disregard for passenger safety, failing to properly inspect, overhaul, repair, equip, modify and maintain the helicopter in an airworthy and safe condition, and ignoring established policies, procedures and safety management systems, in accordance with applicable industry procedures and safe practices.

The complaint also details particularly egregious conduct by defendant Michael Roth, who refused an FAA request to cease operations pending investigation and allegedly retaliated against his Director of Operations for agreeing to the safety stand-down.

"This beautiful family came to New York for what should have been a joyful sightseeing experience and instead suffered an unimaginable tragedy," said Jeff Korek, Senior Trial Partner at Gersowitz Libo & Korek P.C. "While no money can ever make up for this devastating loss, we intend to hold all parties accountable, including Michael Roth, and eagerly await the NTSB report. In the meantime, our work continues to honor the family's memory by raising safety standards in the U.S. and preserving the Escobar Camprubí legacy through a new charitable foundation."

The attorneys anticipate that more defendants will be added to the lawsuit pending receipt of the NTSB report and examination of the wreckage.

"Aviation safety is not a choice, it is a responsibility," said Joan Camprubí Montal, brother of Mercè Camprubí Montal. "No other family should have to endure the loss our family has experienced. We want to keep their memories alive, and the best way to do that is through elevating sightseeing standards in the United States by passing the bipartisan Helicopter Safety Parity Act. We have also created the Fundación Escobar Camprubi, a charitable organization that honors their legacy and values, to Smile, Live, and Help as they did."

The Helicopter Safety Parity Act, led by Representatives Nadler and Malliotakis in a bipartisan effort, would close dangerous regulatory gaps by requiring helicopters carrying fare-paying passengers to meet the same high safety standards, equivalent to FAA Part 121, that already apply to commercial airlines. The legislation would also require modern safety equipment, including cockpit voice and flight data recorders, terrain awareness technology, and stronger maintenance programs and pilot fatigue rules, and would provide $50 million annually from FY2026 through FY2030 to fund FAA oversight, inspections, and enforcement of the enhanced standards. The NTSB is among the safety advocates that have long recommended abolishing the exemptions the legislation targets.

About Gersowitz Libo & Korek P.C.

Gersowitz Libo & Korek P.C. is one of New York's premier personal injury law firms, with over 40 years of experience and more than $1 billion recovered for injured victims in New York and New Jersey. Led by Partners Edward H. Gersowitz, Jeff S. Korek and Michael A. Fruhling, the firm has deep experience litigating complex aviation disaster cases. This includes a wrongful death lawsuit against multiple production companies on behalf of a pilot killed in a plane crash during the filming of the Tom Cruise film American Made in South America, alleging the production disregarded basic safety procedures and failed to properly supervise the flight. The firm's aviation practice is led by Senior Trial Partner Jeff S. Korek and Attorney Cydney (Cyd) Korek. Cyd was a former Assistant District Attorney and a law clerk for the New York State Court of Appeals. Recognized in Best Lawyers® since 2006, Jeff was named "Lawyer of the Year" for Product Liability Litigation – Plaintiffs, New York City in 2026, "Lawyer of the Year" for Medical Malpractice Law – Plaintiffs, New York City in 2020, and "Lawyer of the Year" for Personal Injury Litigation – Plaintiffs, New York City in 2016. All partners have been selected by their peers for inclusion in The Best Lawyers in America. For more information, visit www.lawyertime.com.

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