Family of Lion Air 610 victim expresses condolences for those impacted by Ethiopian Airlines crash

CHICAGO, March 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Thomas G. Gardiner, partner at Gardiner Koch Weisberg & Wrona, is representing the relatives of Lion Air Flight 610 co-pilot Harvino in a wrongful death lawsuit against Boeing.

Tom offers the following statement regarding this weekend's plane crash in Ethiopia:

"We offer our deepest condolences to the family and friends of the pilots, crew and passengers who died aboard Ethiopian Airlines Flight ET 302. We are anxiously awaiting results from investigators to review similarities between this tragedy and Lion Air Flight 610."

Additionally, our clients in Indonesia express their deepest sympathies. Novi Cahyadi, Harvino's older brother, said, "We know too well the feelings that the families of the crew and passengers have right now. Our deepest condolences for their loss."

Gardiner Koch Weisberg & Wrona filed a lawsuit in December against The Boeing Company on behalf of the family of Harvino, the co-pilot of Lion Air Flight 610, who died when the Boeing 737 Max 8 aircraft crashed into the Java Sea on October 29, 2018. All 189 people on board died upon impact.

