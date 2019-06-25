Family of Little Free Library founder Todd Bol launches Share With Others, devoted to front yard sharing and community building

STILLWATER, Minn., June 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The family of Todd Bol, the founder of Little Free Library, has launched Share With Others (www.ShareWithOthers.net), an organization dedicated to expanding the front yard sharing movement that Bol began.

Tony Bol launched www.ShareWithOthers.net shortly after his brother Todd Bol’s unexpected passing. Both Bol brothers worked at Little Free Library - founded by Todd - and traveled the country together furthering the front yard sharing movement.

Share With Others, based in Bol's hometown of Stillwater, Minn., builds and sells products that help people begin and grow front yard sharing in their neighborhoods. Products include library boxes and accessories, all built with a heightened sense of design and durability and offered at accessible prices. Proceeds will establish the Foundation For Front Yard Sharing in Bol's memory.

In 2009, Bol built the first little library book exchange box in memory of his mother — and ignited an international grassroots phenomenon. His little library movement changed the landscape of countless communities, encouraging neighbors to meet neighbors over the sharing of books. The movement also gave rise to a culture of front-yard sharing. Many stewards of the boxes have turned them into front yard exchanges for items ranging from canned goods and garden seeds to poetry and art.

Bol died of pancreatic cancer on Oct. 18, 2018. In his memory, his brother, Tony — with support from Todd's wife, Susan; their two children, Allison and Austin — launched Share With Others in early 2019 to continue expanding front yard sharing through books and other items. With Tony Bol at the helm, Share With Others follows Bol's core principles, expanding on his ideas and remaining engaged with the movement he created.

In addition to offering front yard sharing products, Share With Others hosts community-building events, including the Stillwater Front Yard Share Affair planned for Saturday, Sep. 14, 2019. This city-wide event for front yard sharing and meeting neighbors will feature music, readings, book swaps, sharing of garden produce, homemade art and more. Neighbors are encouraged to follow The Turquoise Table movement, which encourages front yard conversations among neighbors.

Share With Others and the Bol family support the good work of every little free library organization around the globe. "We, as a community, are making front yard sharing a worthwhile reality everywhere," said Tony Bol.

