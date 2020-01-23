Family of Man Killed in Conception Boat Fire Tragedy Files in the CONCEPTION Limitation Action

SAN FRANCISCO, Jan. 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Maritime trial attorneys FIORE ACHERMANN filed a claim and answer in Truth Aquatic's Limitation Action on behalf of the family of a man killed in the CONCEPTION dive boat fire in September 2019. It was the worst maritime disaster in California history. FIORE ACHERMANN's filing is the sixth against the Santa Barbara-based company.

The family alleges that the CONCEPTION dive boat was unseaworthy at the time of the incident. The vessel lacked adequate life-saving and fire-safety equipment, trapping the divers in the hull without a safe means of egress.

"Nearly a year before the CONCEPTION's deadly voyage, Truth Aquatics had a fire onboard their sister ship, the VISION, which was reportedly ignited by a lithium battery," said Jennifer Fiore, the firm's leading maritime lawyer.

In addition to the duty to provide a safe and seaworthy vessel to the dive-boat passengers, "the vessel owners had a responsibility to know about the potential dangers of lithium-ion batteries being charged onboard before encouraging passengers to charge their equipment. Now, our priority is helping families find answers and making sure the owners, operators and other responsible parties are held accountable," stated Fiore. "We are honored to be representing those harmed by the CONCEPTION tragedy, which was completely preventable," Fiore added.

On August 31, 2019, 33 passengers and six crew members boarded the boat for a three-day diving voyage off the coast of Santa Barbara, CA. In the early morning hours of September 2nd, a fire broke out onboard the vessel that resulted in the death of 33 passengers and one crew member.

An investigation into the tragedy found that divers and crew would charge lithium-ion batteries on the boat for cell phones and tablets, as well as their cameras and other equipment. Preliminary evidence suggests the fire started in the galley where the batteries were being charged. After the fire, the U.S. Coast Guard for the first time recommended that crews limit the use of unsupervised charging of lithium-ion batteries to reduce the risk of fire hazards.

The plaintiff's trial team includes attorneys Jennifer Fiore, Sophia Achermann and Alexandra Hamilton with the California-based law firm FIORE ACHERMANN. The female-owned boutique plaintiff's firm specializes in serious injury and wrongful death cases - from, burn injuries, fire claims, maritime accidents, sexual abuse, assault and neglect, to product liability and more. https://www.thefafirm.com

