Family of Man Killed Outside Longview Mall Restaurant Files Wrongful Death Lawsuit

Complaint alleges man who killed Hector Vancini was overserved alcohol

LONGVIEW, Texas, May 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The family of a man killed in a struggle outside a Longview restaurant earlier this year has filed a wrongful death lawsuit against the restaurant.

Attorneys with Houston-based Paranjpe Mahadass Ruemke LLP, or PMR Law, represent the family of Hector Francisco Vancini, who was killed following a violent brawl outside of the On the Border restaurant at the Longview Mall.

"Although no amount of compensation can replace what this family lost, we hope to set a precedent for restaurants everywhere," said managing partner Tej Paranjpe. "This was a horrific situation that could have been prevented if the responsible parties had done their duty to paying customers."

Mr. Vancini was dining with a friend at On the Border in January 2024 when, according to the lawsuit, another group of customers began making threats aimed at the men. Despite the verbal confrontation taking place in the dining room, the lawsuit accuses the restaurant of continuing to serve alcohol to the obviously intoxicated groups.

The complaint alleges that as Mr. Vancini and his friend were leaving the restaurant, the other group followed them to the parking lot and began shoving and slapping them. Among the second group was Longview resident Treboria Wallace, who the lawsuit says punched Mr. Vancini in the head, causing him to fall, hit his head on the pavement and lose consciousness. Mr. Vancini later died from his injuries.

The man accompanying Wallace filmed the altercation and posted video of the attack to social media.

"This is a clear case of negligence," said Mr. Paranjpe. "The groups were showing obvious signs of intoxication, and restaurant management and mall security should have intervened and chose not to. As a result, a father was taken away from his family far too soon."

Police later arrested Wallace in Harrison County on charges of aggravated assault in connection with the fight. He was released on bond the same day.

The case is Hector Francisco Vancini, Jr. et al., v On the Border Mexican Grill and Cantina et al.

Paranjpe Mahadass Ruemke LLP or PMR Law is driven by compassion and focused on results. The firm has helped thousands of clients receive the compensation they deserve in personal injury litigation and business disputes. PMR Law's priority is to provide personalized attention, professionalism and tireless representation.

Visit: www.pmrlaw.com.

Media Contact:

Alyssa Woulfe

800-559-4534

[email protected]

SOURCE PMR Law