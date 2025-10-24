Family of Toddler files lawsuit alleging their son died due to daycare neglect

OAKLAND, Calif., Oct. 24, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The family of two-and-a-half-year-old Matthew Bonneau Junior know that there are moments in life that change you forever. For them, that moment came when young Matthew tragically passed away on April 15, 2025, while he was in the care of a daycare facility which the family said they had entrusted with their son's life.

Matthew Bonneau Jr.

The family is suing Building Kidz of Dublin, its parent companies, and the related companies – Building Kidz, Inc., Building Kidz Worldwide, LLC, Building Kidz Properties, LLC, Brilliant Minds Academy, and Brilliant Minds Investments LLC – alleging that these companies have a history of falsifying records, intimidating staff, understaffing, lying to parents regarding on-site injuries, and failing to supervise staff and children. The lawsuit alleges that these companies have been investigated numerous times by the California Department of Social Services regarding over 10 complaints since March 2024 alone; and that on the morning of April 15, 2025, an evaluator from the Department of Social Services was at the facility.

Attorney J. Gary Gwilliam, who represents the family, notes that millions of families depend upon quality childcare every day. "In every case, parents and guardians trust that their children are safely cared for at these facilities. Such was the case with McKayla Saavedra and Matthew Bonneau, who enrolled their two-and-a-half-year-old twins, Matthew Junior, and Mylah at Building Kidz of Dublin".

The lawsuit alleges that on April 15, 2025, Matthew Junior, who was named after his father, was put down for a nap next to his twin sister, Mylah, and was left unsupervised for 90 minutes, despite his known allergies and medical conditions, which required that he be monitored.

The suit further alleges that during wake-up time, Matthew Junior was found unresponsive with his face pressed down into the plastic sleeping mat. Mr. Gwilliam states, "We are alleging that the daycare failed to immediately call 911! Mylah, Matthew Junior's "other half" and "built-in best friend," according to the family, witnessed the tragedy and had to be pulled away from her twin brother's body".

"Matthew Junior was, full of energy, full of smiles and full of love," said Renee Saavedra DeMotta, spokesperson for the family and Matthew Junior's grandmother. "His laughter could fill the room, his hugs could melt away any sadness, and his curiosity made every day an adventure. The sudden loss of his bright light was a moment that changed our family forever, splitting time into before and after."

"This is one of the most shocking cases of childcare neglect we've ever seen," said attorney J. Gary Gwilliam of Gwilliam, Ivary, Chiosso, Cavalli & Brewer, who represents the family. "This is every parent's worst nightmare. We allege that this tragedy was entirely preventable – and allege that the facility's repeated violations show a complete disregard for the safety of children in their care. No child should lose their life because a daycare failed to follow basic safety standards and supervision requirements".

The family says their goal is accountability and reform. "We seek truth," Mrs. Saavedra DeMotta said, "and change, so no other family has to endure this pain."

A lawsuit was filed in Alameda Superior Court on October 13, 2025, Case No. 25CV148755.

McKayla Saavedra, Matthew Bonneau, and Mylah Bonneau are represented by J. Gary Gwilliam of Gwilliam Ivary Chiosso Cavalli & Brewer.

Contact: J. Gary Gwilliam and Brittany Smith of Gwilliam, Ivary, Chiosso, Cavalli & Brewer at (510) 832-5411 or [email protected] and [email protected]

Link to photos: Bonneau media folder

SOURCE The Law Firm of Gwilliam Ivary Chiosso Cavalli & Brewer