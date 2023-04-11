FAMILY OF WORKER KILLED IN R. M. PALMER CANDY PLANT EXPLOSION FILES FIRST WRONGFUL DEATH, NEGLIGENCE LAWSUIT AGAINST THE COMPANY AND ITS GAS SUPPLIERS

Saltz Mongeluzzi Bendesky attorneys filing on behalf of Judith Lopez-Moran, mother of three

PHILADELPHIA, April 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Judith "Judy" Lopez-Moran, 55, one of seven workers killed in the March 24th massive gas explosion at the R.M. Palmer chocolate factory, would have been celebrating this Easter, and her upcoming birthday, with her three children had she not been killed in the tragic disaster, according to the wrongful death and negligence lawsuit just filed by Saltz Mongeluzzi Bendesky P.C. ("SMB"). Defendants include UGI Corp. - the gas suppliers to the West Reading borough site – and R.M. Palmer and its affiliates.

SMB attorneys Robert J. Mongeluzzi, Larry Bendesky, Andrew R. Duffy, and Aidan B. Carickhoff represent the estate and family of Ms. Lopez-Moran. They said, "We are humbled to represent the family of Ms. Lopez-Moran and assured them that through this lawsuit we will do everything possible to determine exactly what happened, why it happened, and hold all those responsible fully accountable. We look forward to working collaboratively with all investigating agencies involved, and fully expect, at the appropriate time, the full cooperation of the Defendants." The firm now represents more than one dozen victims of the disaster.

They explained that the firm has notified R.M. Palmer, UGI, and local, state and federal agencies it now represents Ms. Lopez-Moran's children and family members, and on her behalf, is "requesting documentation and preservation, for subsequent inspection by independent forensic experts, of all potentially relevant physical evidence at and around the site, along with all records, files regarding plant staffing, maintenance, engineering and operations."

As for the evidence "preservation" notices being presented, they explained this is standard in such matters, and critical to the time-sensitive, proper examination of a range of potential evidence, including but not limited to records of related gas system operations, maintenance logs and equipment, depending on what can be salvaged at or from the site for forensic analysis. They also look forward, on behalf of their clients, to conducting numerous interviews with company, utility, contractor personnel, and eyewitnesses.

Victims' families often turn to Saltz Mongeluzzi Bendesky to help obtain answers - and accountability through the civil justice system - in the aftermath of such tragedies. The firm's eam of catastrophic explosion and mass-disaster attorneys has represented victims and their loved ones in numerous mass-casualty – often fatal – incidents in Pennsylvania and around the country. The firm has recovered billions of dollars for victims of such tragedies. In recent years, its clients include families of the victims of the 2022 Pottstown residential gas explosion and the lethal 2019 blast that leveled five row houses in South Philadelphia. The firm notably obtained a $160 million settlement resulting from a Philadelphia food truck explosion. It has also handled numerous factory explosions throughout the Commonwealth, as well as many residential gas explosions. In other mass disaster cases, Saltz Mongeluzzi Bendesky obtained a $1.2 billion settlement in the Miami Condominium collapse and a $227 million recovery in the Salvation Army building collapse.

