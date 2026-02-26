Family Office Club and Avestor Inc.: Artificial Intelligence Toolset for Founders, Investors & Capital Raisers

KAILUA, Hawaii, Feb. 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Family Office Club and Avestor Inc. announced a collaboration in which Family Office Club will license its Investor SuperIntelligence artificial intelligence toolset, comprising 40 core AI tools and hundreds of codified functions, to the Avestor community of over 500 capital raisers and fund managers. Under this licensing agreement, Avestor members now have access to advanced AI capabilities directly integrated into their investment management portal, which materially improves capital-raising, deal vetting, and investment platform development.

Investor SuperIntelligence is the most advanced AI toolkit for investors, founders, and capital raisers globally. It codifies what founder Richard C. Wilson has learned over 19 years of growing his investor club, hosting 300 live events, and featuring 1,500 investors presenting and being interviewed. Over time, Family Office Club has collected exclusive data, and the tools represent over 225 AI use cases for its members. Each tool is pre-trained and point-and-click operational, with no training needed.

The AI tools are built on the nuances learned after operating Family Office Club for just under 2 decades. They are designed to make founders and fund managers more thorough, disciplined, and effective as they build scalable investment platforms and communicate with investors at a higher level.

This licensing arrangement was built on Family Office Club's use of the Avestor platform, Avestor's use of the tools, and Avestor's participation in many of Family Office Club's 30 live events hosted each year.

The collaboration reflects a shared focus on raising standards across capital raising, due diligence, and investor communications, while creating tools that improve outcomes rather than theoretical or superficial AI features.

About Family Office Club

The only investor club with 30 events a year, 50 AI tools, and an 18.5 million-person network. Over 19 years, the investor community has hosted 300 live events and has the largest global reach of any investor club or community. Learn more at FamilyOffices.com.

About Avestor

Avestor is a technology platform that helps founders and fund managers raise capital, structure Customizable Funds®, manage fund accounting and administration, and operate investor relations at scale. Avestor enables users to offer both direct investments and fund options on a single platform, giving capital raisers the flexibility to align with how investors deploy capital. Learn more at Avestor.com.

