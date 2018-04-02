Family Office Networks Launches FON Search

The team at FON Search has over 30 years of success developing partnerships and relationships with family offices. The team has become the trusted advisors to some of the top Family Offices nationwide.

FON Search will launch with a special symposium called "Higher Right - How to Hire Effectively in the Family Office Workplace," which will focus on current trends including compensation, legal issues, retaining key employees, G1 vs. G2, and other significant issues that impact family offices.

"Family offices today are increasingly sophisticated and require specialized expertise to make the strategic decisions required to preserve their legacy, educate future generations and preserve wealth," said Andrew Schneider, Founder and President of Family Office Networks. "Our search team includes professionals with backgrounds such as CPAs in the "Big 4" who can provide clients with meaningful hiring recommendations that are grounded in a thorough understanding of overall business including operations, finance, accounting, risk, compliance, capital raising, taxes and human capital."

"For the past 30+ years we have taken a holistic approach to finding the most talented individuals for C-level executives and middle management professionals while insuring that our clients have truly defined their needs both from a technical perspective and an overall fit perspective," said Michael Rosenblatt, CEO of The Quest Organization and FON Search. "The hallmark of our success is the extraordinary experience and business acumen of our professional staff with a combined 45+ years of achievements in executive search and advisory services."

About Family Office Networks

Family Office Networks is the premier global community for families to share information and intelligence. The team works with a select group of top tier investment managers and sponsors who offer substantial families access to stellar investment opportunities in areas such as real estate, venture capital, private equity, and hedge funds. In addition, Family Office Networks shares timely thought leadership on topics related to portfolio management, philanthropy, multi-generational wealth management, compliance and regulation, risk management, insurance, training and education. The website http://www.familyofficenetworks.com is the hub of Family Office Networks with 40,000 users, including 9,000 family offices, and is a go-to resource for news related to family offices.

