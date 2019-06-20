Family Office Networks' Luxury Lifestyle Magazine Inaugural Issue set for Summer 2019

PALM BEACH, Florida, June 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Family Office Networks will publish the inaugural issue of its luxury lifestyle magazine FON Magazine this summer. The publication is designed to provide substantial families with curated content on topics such as art, cars, yachts, jewelry, travel, investing, family profiles, private aviation, philanthropy, family office trends and more.

In addition to 10,000 hard copies of the magazine, FON will distribute an electronic version to its entire database of 200,000 which is one of the largest Family Office Networks in the world. To further increase distribution, Family Office Networks also has extended its relationships with the world's leading family office business conferences and luxury events by inking new strategic distribution partnerships with The Opal Group (Family Office & Private Wealth Management Forum 2019) and Art Basel, Miami Florida.

The premiere edition of FON Magazine will be published in summer 2019 and luxury brands are invited to inquire about the opportunity to reach Family Office Networks' database of 200,000 influentials, including 10,000 family offices, via advertising or editorial coverage. The magazine will reach the top 4 percent of the U.S. and global population with an average household income of $5 million+ and average net worth of $100 million+. The glossy publication will be available in digital format, featured at Family Office Networks' 200+ annual family office events worldwide, and provided at many industry events throughout the year for which Family Office Networks is a media partner.

"FON Magazine is one of the many activities we are prioritizing as we continue to provide family offices with the information and intelligence they require to enhance and preserve the family legacy over time. We're fortunate to be partnered with leading brands and look forward to introducing more luxury, world-class opportunities to our families via exceptional custom content," said Andrew Schneider, Publisher of FON Magazine and Founder of Family Office Networks.

For information about advertising opportunities in FON Magazine or to receive a free copy of the inaugural issue, contact Publisher Andrew Schneider at Andrew@fonmagazine.com or +561-906-1181. To submit editorial ideas, contact Editor-in-Chief Charlotte Luer at charlotte@fonmagazine.com or +239-404-6785. To view the Media Kit, click here.

About Family Office Networks

Family Office Networks is the premier global community for families to share information and intelligence. The team works with a select group of top tier investment managers and sponsors who offer substantial families access to stellar investment opportunities in areas such as real estate, venture capital, private equity, and hedge funds. In addition, Family Office Networks shares timely thought leadership on topics related to portfolio management, philanthropy, multi-generational wealth management, compliance and regulation, risk management, insurance, training and education. The website www.familyofficenetworks.com is the hub of Family Office Networks with 150,000 users, including 10,000 family offices, and is a go-to resource for news related to family offices.

Media Contact:

Charlotte Luer

+239-404-6785

charlotte@fonmagazine.com

SOURCE Family Office Networks