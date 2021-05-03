Family Office Networks Publishes Spring Issue of Its Luxury Lifestyle Magazine

PALM BEACH, Fla., May 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Spring Issue of Family Office Networks' luxury lifestyle magazine debuted this week as the 7th quarterly edition featuring articles such as Cocktail Rings That Inspire Your Favorite Version of Yourself, Family Office Profiles, Luxury Trains, Tips for Purchasing an Aircraft, Meet Dr. Drew Ramsey, The Nutritional Psychiatrist, Artist Profiles, Luxury Homes, Philanthropy and more.

"As interest in the family office sector continues to increase we are seeing tremendous interest in our magazine as a conduit to reach this elite and often elusive audience. The number of family office has quintupled in the last five years to the point where family offices comprise 7 percent of the world's stock market value. Likewise, the fast growing number of companies seeking to learn more about family offices is also incredible," said Andrew Schneider, Publisher of FON Magazine and Founder of Family Office Networks.

To celebrate the Spring Issue, Family Office Networks is opening up subscriptions and advertising opportunities to a broader audience that goes beyond the publication's historical private audience of family offices and private investors. Now, anyone with an interest in reaching the family office community may request a paid subscription and access the publication's luxury and thought leadership content, plus additional FON media offerings such as newsletters, events, FON Marketplace, and more.

"FON Magazine reaches the top 4 percent of the U.S. and global population with an average household income of $5 million+ and average net worth of $100 million+. As our membership base has grown, we have had an overwhelmingly positive response to FON Magazine from luxury brands and it is great to be working with these companies to introduce world-class opportunities to our families via exceptional magazine content," said Schneider.

To inquire about subscriptions, visit the magazine's website. To learn more about advertising in FON Magazine, FON Luxury Newsletter, and other FON media offerings, contact Andrew Schneider at [email protected]. To submit editorial ideas, contact [email protected]

About Family Office Networks

Family Office Networks is the premier global community for families to share information and intelligence. The team works with a select group of top tier investment managers and sponsors who offer substantial families' access to stellar investment opportunities in areas such as real estate, venture capital, private equity, and hedge funds. In addition, Family Office Networks shares timely thought leadership on topics related to portfolio management, philanthropy, multi-generational wealth management, compliance and regulation, risk management, insurance, training and education. The website www.familyofficenetworks.com is the hub of Family Office Networks with 500,000 users, including 10,000 family offices, and is a go-to resource for news related to family offices.

