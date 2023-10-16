Family Office Practice Expert Jim Coutré Joins Pathstone

Mr. Coutré brings more than fifteen years of expertise to innovate Pathstone's efforts to increase clients' family function and fulfillment

ENGLEWOOD, N.J., Oct. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Pathstone - The Family Office, a partner-owned advisory firm offering comprehensive, highly customized investment advice and family office services, is pleased to announce the appointment of Jim Coutré as a new Managing Director and Head of the Wealth Planning Group to redefine the wealth planning offering and further develop Pathstone's increasing prominence in offering solutions for the complex technical and emotional challenges faced by ultra-high-net-worth families and offices. Mr. Coutré will be based in Pathstone's Boston office.

Ms. Kelly Maregni, President of Pathstone, commented on today's news: "Mr. Coutré is an outspoken advocate for addressing the human impact of financial wealth, not only the technical complexities. He empowers families and offices to define and work towards what truly matters most to the family. Pathstone is excited to harness this passion and expertise in reimagining what traditional wealth planning can become."

Mr. Coutré comes as a trusted thought partner to wealth creators, multigenerational families, and their family office executives. Mr. Coutré was previously the Vice President of Insights & Connections for Fidelity Family Office Services, a segment of Fidelity Institutional, where he delivered perspective and problem-solving across a wide range of family and family office matters to some of the world's most affluent families. Recognized by his peers as a catalyst for new thinking on how to draw out the humanity in family office solutions, Mr. Coutré is one of the authors of Reshaping Reality: Unlocking the Potential of the Single Family Office.

Prior to 2014, Mr. Coutré was a partner at The Philanthropic Initiative, where he served as a philanthropy advisor and was responsible for helping families and foundations increase the impact of their giving and training family office executives and professional advisors to help their clients set and achieve their philanthropic goals.

"I'm thrilled to join a team that truly appreciates how earned and inherited wealth can be both a blessing and a burden. Pathstone is as committed as I am to piloting new ways to help clients achieve the health, fulfillment, and functioning that defines their success," said Mr. Coutré.

Mr. Coutré holds a Bachelor of Arts in economics from Washington University in St. Louis. He also holds the Advanced Certificate in Family Wealth Advising and the Advanced Certificate in Family Business Advising from the Family Firm Institute.

About Pathstone

Pathstone is an independent advisory firm offering comprehensive family office services and customized investment advice for families, family offices, and foundations and endowments. With decades of experience as trusted advisors, we employ an advocacy-focused model that empowers our clients to define and achieve their unique long-term goals and support their legacy. Pathstone is a management-owned and operated company with significant investments from Lovell Minnick Partners and Kelso & Company. For more information, please visit www.pathstone.com .

