Family Office Real Estate Magazine is Launched

The magazine will focus on providing information to assist single family offices in making real estate investments and feature content from recognized industry experts in the field of legal, accounting, insurance, finance, market cycles, family office real estate statistics and case studies. The magazine will be released on a quarterly basis and will be targeted at family offices already investing in real estate or seeking to start investing in real estate.



"There is a lack of information about real estate investing designed for the use of a family office," said publisher D.J. Van Keuren. "There's not a publication that focuses on this topic and I decided it was time to create one. To me the key is the quality of information and articles that are truly useful for family offices."



The subscription form and more information about the upcoming magazine can be found at their website, www.familyofficerem.com.



