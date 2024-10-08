Family Office Resource Group (FORG) Launches Comprehensive Outsourced Solutions for Wealth Management Firms

FORG Enjoys Support of 4100FS, a Long-Term, Financial Services Focused Investment Partner

BOCA RATON, Fla., Oct. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Family Office Resource Group ("FORG" or "the Firm") today officially announced its launch, along with a growth equity investment from 4100FS. FORG offers a comprehensive, white-labeled family-office solution to wealth management and professional services firms that want to meet the often complex and ever-growing needs of ultra-high-net-worth (UHNW) individuals and families.

The Firm's outsourced, turnkey suite of scalable services allow wealth management professionals to lean on their existing capabilities and resources, while leveraging the offerings of FORG to exceed the expectations of UHNW clients. FORG's services are well suited for firms working with successful individuals, family businesses and families looking to lean on a partner with a proven ability to seamlessly deliver outsourced solutions and expertise.

FORG recognizes that investment returns are rarely the primary objective for UHNW investors. More important to this unique group are a series of other value-added services that encompass a comprehensive wealth management experience designed to bring simplicity to their complex lives.

"FORG will disrupt the wealth management industry by empowering wealth management professionals and service providers with solutions that differentiate their practices and allow them to deliver a first-class experience to clients," said Brian Weiner, Founder and CEO of FORG. "Ultra-high-net-worth clients expect a high level of service and face unique challenges, but experts with the vast experience and skills to satisfy this unique demographic and help them overcome the challenges they face are few and far between. FORG fills this huge void in the marketplace, with wealth management professionals now able to provide the types of value-added services these clients expect and demand."

4100FS is a strategic investor in companies across the financial services landscape, including wealth management firms, family office service providers and asset managers. Its mission is to reshape the intersection between financial wellness and the broader financial services industry by making strategic investments in client-facing and client-supporting services.

Suite of Services

FORG's services can also significantly augment coordination with CPAs, other tax advisory firms and law firms – including those with a family law practice. Its suite of services include:

Outsourced CFO Services

Outsourced Accounting Services

Business Legacy Planning

Risk Management

Philanthropy Consulting

Concierge Services

Family Governance

Advisory Firm Resources

Proven Leadership

Weiner is a well-respected and long-tenured family office veteran with deep industry expertise. He has advised a global clientele on strategic family planning and succession planning while providing granular assistance on risk management, tax and accounting services.

FORG is the culmination of Weiner's 15 years of family office consultancy experience and 25-year career in financial services. During that time, he has established and managed global family office solutions for financial services firms, banks and family offices.

The FORG leadership team includes a diverse and deeply experienced collection of 20 industry-leading executives from a wide range of financial services backgrounds. The Firm has offices in Boca Raton, Fla., Boston, Chicago, Dallas, Naples, Fla., New York and Washington D.C.

Longtime industry veteran Daniel Bryant is FORG's Executive Chairman. Bryant was the founder and CEO of Sheridan Road Financial, which before its sale in 2018 was the 3rd-ranked institutional investment advisory and private wealth firm in the country by Barron's and The Wall Street Journal.

Currently, Bryant is a principal of 4100FS, where he leads the family office efforts. In addition, he is a senior advisor to many organizations and serves on five corporate boards. His expertise on all issues relating to financial literacy and financial wellness have made him a sought-after keynote speaker at industry events. Bryant is also the author of the best-selling book "The Financial Wellness Mandate."

"In a nod to our firm's name, we are seeking to forge close collaborations with firms and advisors to help them deliver the type of comprehensive solutions ultra-high-net-worth clients don't just want but demand," Bryant said. "Investors within this demographic take a 360-degree view of their financial lives, often having priorities that transcend traditional wealth management services like investment advice, retirement income planning and insurance. Up until now, many advisors didn't have the resources, time or expertise to address such priorities, leaving an opening for wirehouse-based private banks and independent family offices. By partnering with FORG, advisors can now serve this clientele with great skill and distinction."

About The Family Office Resource Group

The Family Office Resource Group ("FORG") provides a comprehensive family office program to support advisory firms seeking to deepen and fortify relationships with their ultra-high-net-worth clients on a white-label basis. FORG enables firms to create deeper relationships by delivering unparalleled family office level solutions without the burden and cost of internal infrastructure constraints. FORG also caters to family offices, households, and businesses by providing scalable outsourced solutions to solve for the complexities of this growing demographic.

