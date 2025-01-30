Family Office Resource Group Partners with CourMed to Set a New Standard in Healthcare Solutions for Ultra-Wealthy Families

FORG announces addition of healthcare platform to offer customized services catered to the unique needs of UHNW clients

BOCA RATON, Fla., Jan. 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Family Office Resource Group (FORG) has announced a new partnership with CourMed, a provider of private client health and wellness services to ultra-high-net-worth (UHNW) individuals and families. This collaboration is another milestone in FORG's mission to provide wealth management professionals with the tools and services needed to better serve their clients' complex lives.

FORG has been recognized for its white-labeled family office solutions designed to equip wealth management professionals, including, family offices and Registered Investment Advisors (RIAs), with critical services; from CFO services, reporting, bill pay and concierge offerings to family governance, cybersecurity, and philanthropic planning. FORG bolsters their ability to meet increasing demands of their UHNW clients without the prohibitive costs of building similar solutions in-house.

With the addition of CourMed to its platform, FORG enhances its suite of offerings to include world-class private client health and wellness services. UHNW individuals and their families have unique healthcare needs shaped by their complex lifestyles, global mobility, heightened demand for privacy, as well as an increasing focus on longevity and overall well-being. CourMed connects UHNW clients with exclusive private client health providers who have robust data security measures to ensure confidentiality. This allows them to deliver expedited in-home appointments, virtual consultations, and personalized plans tailored to their unique needs and those of their families.

"Health and well-being are top priorities for UHNW families, and this collaboration represents a new era of comprehensive support for our partners to provide their clients," said Brian Weiner, Founder of FORG. "We understand the key drivers behind their health-related choices: accessibility, reliability, privacy, preventative care, and more... this integration further solidifies FORG's position as the premier resource group that not only deeply understands the needs and values of the UHNW, but actively addresses them."

"We're excited to bring our premium healthcare services to FORG." Derrick L. Miles, Founder and CEO of CourMed, said. "This partnership empowers more individuals to access the exceptional care they deserve—seamlessly integrated into their lives, without compromises or disruptions to their lifestyle."

FORG's team includes a diverse group of industry-leading executives, with over 100 years of combined experience supporting wealthy families and family offices. The firm operates from offices in Boca Raton, Fla., Boston, Chicago, Dallas, Naples, Fla., New York, and Washington, D.C. To learn more about FORG, please visit forgfo.com.

About The Family Office Resource Group

Family Office Resource Group ("FORG") provides a comprehensive suite of family office products and services to support wealth management professionals seeking to deepen and fortify relationships with their UHNW clients on a white-label basis. FORG enables firms to create deeper relationships by delivering unparalleled family office solutions that solve the complexities of the UHNW lifestyle without the burden and cost of internal infrastructure constraints.

Media Contact:

Ryan Walker

R.J. Walker & Co.

[email protected]

SOURCE Family Office Resource Group